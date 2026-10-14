Neighbors From Down The Street Let Their Kids Play On Her Swing Set Without Asking, So Now She’s Debating Whether To Befriend Them Or Shut It Down

When you have a play set in your backyard, you need to make sure the kids are careful and only people who you trust will use it.

What would you do if some neighbors you don’t know from down the street came over with their kids and let them play on your play set without asking?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, so now she isn’t sure whether she should invite them over and try to be friends, or directly explain to them why they can’t use the play set without permission.

Personally, I think it is always best to try to make friends rather than enemies, especially with your neighbors. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITAH to my neighbors I don’t know So, I’m a mom and I am fortunate enough to live next to a couple families with other younger kids.

It is great that everyone in the neighborhood seems to get along.

The ones on each side of my house I know personally and our kids play with each other all the time. Basically, on the whole street, the backyards of the houses are all connected with no fences or anything. I have a ring camera in the backyard, and on a Sunday afternoon while I was out I got a ring notification, so I looked on the app and saw a mom sitting on our bench and her two young kids playing on our playset in the backyard.

Strangers playing on your swingset is kind of weird, but more importantly, it is a legal liability.

I have never seen them before. They played for like a solid half hour and then ran back through the yards going up the street. I then found out the family lives about 4 houses up the road from us.

Getting to know them is the best idea here.

I lowkey felt weird about them being in the yard, not knowing them and us not being home. But like if I did know them, I wouldn’t care about my neighbors kids playing on our playset. I thought about leaving a note in their mailbox about how our kids are close in age and maybe then have a play date, but as a mom I really wouldn’t let my kids ever go into someone’s yard without permission.

Nobody is perfect, and it is better to make new friends than enemies.

So, having known they did that, is that someone I would want to connect with? Am I wrong for thinking this? Or was it weird that they did that in the first place? After talking to some friends and stuff this situation definitely has had some mixed opinions so I’m curious to see what other people think! AITA?

While the neighbors shouldn’t have used their equipment without asking, it isn’t the end of the world. Trying to become friends with them is a much better idea than having a confrontation.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There are laws about this type of thing.

It is weird that they came into the yard without talking to them first.

Don’t let anyone play on the playset without permission.

The homeowner’s insurance might have an issue with this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

This commenter says that the neighbors are trespassing.

She needs to protect herself from any liability issues to begin with. Beyond that, however, talking to the neighbors is a smart move and might end up leading to a great friendship.

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