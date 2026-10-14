Neighbors Have Complained About Their Barking Dog and HOA Violations for Over a Decade, But They Think It’s Gone Too Far

When you live in a neighborhood, it is important to do what you can to get along with your neighbors.

What would you do if, for over a decade, your neighbors have been complaining to you about your barking dogs, HOA violations, and other things that they don’t like?

That is what has happened to the family in this story, and they are beyond tired of it.

After reading the full story, you will see that the neighbors are a bit crazy, but in my opinion, these people are also out of line for not dealing with the dogs and other problems. Read through all the details and see what you think.

Our Decade Long One Sided Neighbor War Back in 2014, after 12 years of moving state after state for the military, my family bought a home, and we finally settled down.

Finding a great neighborhood is a real blessing in life.

This neighborhood was newly built, so everyone who was there all knew each other, and all the kids played together outside. For a year and a half, things were great. Our neighborhood got along well, and when there was an issue, we came to each other to talk about it.

I bet they were disappointed that he got moved again.

2015 rolls around, and our old neighbor moves out and into a retirement community, and a family moves into the house next door. It was a family of four, with a son about my younger sister’s age at the time, and a baby maybe half a year old, and they seemed nice enough. They introduced themselves, and everything was going fine, but a couple months later, my dad, who was still active duty, was stationed in another city.

That poor dog.

Due to all of us being women alone in the house, we got a large Australian Shepherd-Coonhound mix who would throw down if he needed to. His name was Blue. Some important information about Blue is he was a rescue. My dad knew his owner, who passed away from a heart attack in his sleep, and Blue lived with his dead body for a week before someone found him. As a result, he was incredibly anxious, so he was a bit of a howler on top of being a loud breed in general, as Australian Shepherds are known to bark a lot.

Having a constantly barking dog next door is very annoying.

A couple months after my dad left and we got Blue, the wife next door came over one day and asked us if we could bring Blue inside because her sick baby was trying to sleep. Of course, we brought him inside and did so the next eight times she came over and asked that month. We were trying everything to limit his barking during the day, from those beeping things that played a high-pitched noise, a sensor that would spray him away from their side of the fence, and even crating, but none of them worked. He would bark even louder at the beeper, would bite at the sensor, and would break open his crate, but we didn’t give up and kept spending money to try to make our neighbors comfortable.

The neighbors shouldn’t have to come over to complain, and it isn’t their problem that she works. Keep the dog inside.

Then our neighborhood party came around, and all of us met at one of the neighbors’ houses, where the new neighbor proceeded to tell everyone, right in front of my mom, how her new neighbor is inconsiderate, that her dogs never shut up, and that we seemed trashy. Everyone went silent, and someone spoke up and told her who my mom was, and my mom went, “I’m sorry that while my husband is stationed in another city and I have to work while my kids are in school that I can’t manage my dog better. However, I have had my kids bring him in every time you ask us to, so I don’t understand where I’ve been inconsiderate, but I apologize nonetheless.”

Things got awkward from that point on.

She basically packed her stuff up and left almost immediately after the subject was changed. That was truly the catalyst to our neighborhood becoming fractured, because after that night, nobody was comfortable hosting another party, and the true harassment began. From that party on, we noticed the family displaying some increasingly strange behaviors as time went on.

The neighbor should not be throwing garbage over the fence, but their complaint is very valid.

It started with the wife coming over every day to tell us our dog was barking after spending all day inside while we were at school and work. As I’ve stated before, we were trying multiple things to limit the barking, but it never seemed to be enough for her. Then it turned into finding garbage and spoiled food thrown over their side of the fence into our backyard, which they ADAMANTLY denied doing, but it kept happening only on their side. At that point, we let it go, picked up the gross stuff, and carried on because we didn’t want neighborhood conflict. We just wanted to get by until my dad could retire from the military and come home.

If you live in an HOA, you have to follow the rules. Especially when you have a neighbor who doesn’t like you.

Then, between 2017 and 2019, things escalated yet again. We started receiving multiple HOA letters with fines about our garbage cans not being brought in the next morning, our own cars parked in front of our house, our trees weren’t trimmed and needed trimming, our garbage cans smelled like garbage, etc. Photos were attached, and each photo was taken from that neighbor’s driveway. We sent pictures back of their friends’ cars parking in front of their house and the neighbors doing the same with their cars, so that fine was dropped, but the rest weren’t.

Of course, they didn’t get a fine if nobody complained.

What was crazy is the neighbors had the same violations, but even more obvious, and yet we never reported them, so as far as we know, they never got fined or threatened by letterhead. This behavior continued to escalate to a point where the wife was hugging the legal line.

The neighbor has every right to take pictures in public, especially when it is of an HOA violation.

I parked my car in front of my house to swing by and grab my stuff for tech school, and as I was about to get out of my car and go inside, I noticed the neighbor taking pictures of me in my car and of me as I walked into my house. Again, when I came out, she had her flash on. I saw every time she took a pic. That’s when I really paid attention because, at the time, I was 16 years old, and her, a grown woman, taking pics of me didn’t sit right.

What exactly do they think they can do?

That’s when I noticed she wasn’t just taking pics of me but of my sisters too, and she would only do it when my mom and the woman’s husband were at work. So, basically, when no adult was around, she was snapping photo after photo. I told my mom, who was going to address it with my dad because I got a video of the woman taking photos of me, and when she realized I was recording, she ran inside. But they didn’t get to it before she escalated again.

That is a serious accusation.

The weekend my parents were going to go talk to them, someone starts pounding at our door. My mom opens it to the irate neighbor, who screamed that my sister threw a piece of concrete from our backyard at her house and damaged it, and we needed to pay for it. She stormed off, and my mom stood there confused because our backyard was straight dirt. It was physically impossible for her to have done that, but the neighbor did just have concrete put in a month prior.

The husband seems to want to be reasonable.

My mom decides to go over to speak to them about it. The husband answers the door, and he actually starts to realize that, yeah, we do only have dirt. How could my sister have done that? Obviously, it was more likely to come from their yard. So, as they’re talking about how communication is important and she wanted to be the neighbors that communicate, the wife sees them talking, screams at the top of her lungs the word “No!” and actually sprints down the hallway at my mom. I kid you not, this man had to grab the front door, slam it shut, and hold it shut by the door handle as his wife screamed, cursed, banged on the door, and jiggled the handle.

At least the husband seems nice.

As a 16-year-old at the time, it was incredibly bizarre to watch an adult act like that at that age, and the husband just looked exhausted. When my mom mentioned the photos, he was mad. An hour after my mom left, the husband came over to sincerely apologize for the behavior and said that he did confirm she was taking photos, they had been deleted, and he was completely unaware that she was doing that. I still don’t know how much I believe that to this day, but he said it would be him communicating issues from now on, which lasted for four years.

Things were peaceful for a while.

The four years that the husband was the communicator were great. We noticed a significant drop in harassment. The daily doorbell rings about our dogs stopped, we stopped finding garbage and spoiled food in our yard, the HOA letters and fines suddenly stopped coming, and she wasn’t taking any more photos of my sisters and me just existing. It was peaceful for a long time, but obviously, this didn’t last. Otherwise, I wouldn’t still be typing this.

Is the wife escalating things again?

In 2024, things started getting a bit odd again very slowly. We noticed how they would have guests park in front of their house, but very, very close to our property, even going over the line and blocking some of the driveway so my sister can’t park. We just thought they didn’t know and let it go because my sister would maneuver around it just fine, but we set up cameras just in case.

If they are violating the law, report them to the police.

Then we noticed they would park incredibly close to our trash cans, so much so our trash wouldn’t get picked up. In my county, our ordinance states that you can’t park within five feet of someone else’s trash cans, as it hinders city maintenance and you can get fined for it. So parking less than a foot away from our trash cans was violating it heavily. We talked to the husband. He said it would be taken care of. It, in fact, did not get taken care of and got worse.

At least they found a way to stop this conflict.

One time, we even found our trash cans all the way up the driveway so they could park right at the line to our property. My parents didn’t report it and just put the trash on the other side of the house with our nice neighbors, who had no problem with it.

Why would they get another dog if they don’t know how to keep them from barking?

Then we started getting letters from the husband about our dogs again.

By this point, Blue and the other two are dead and had been for two years. This is a whole new set of dogs they started complaining about. By the fifth letter, it lost its sweet tone and was replaced with a rude one, but noticeably, on Ring doorbell, the husband wasn’t the one dropping off the letters. It was the wife, but the husband’s name was signed.

Keep your dog quiet, and you won’t have this problem.

By that point, we were done. We tried everything, spent thousands of dollars, and walked on eggshells for nine years, only for it all to not be enough for these people, or at the very least, this lady. We even had a new set of dogs, and she still had an issue with us having them and them barking in the early evening with the other neighborhood dogs.

While the neighbor might be awful, these people aren’t great either.

She was trying to make us get rid of our dogs. She wouldn’t say it out loud, but that’s what she wanted because nothing else we did satisfied her. So, we stopped caring about it, which just made her more mad, of course, but either way, she was gonna be mad. So, we ignored her letters. Until her husband actually came to the door, we didn’t acknowledge the letters.

How closely is she watching her cat?

Things have recently now come to a head, which is why I’m here, because it’s stressing me out on top of other stuff. A couple months ago, my sister’s cat got out the dog door, and the neighbor brought the cat in. My sister, at the time, was barely home because she was in school and worked full-time, so she didn’t notice the cat was missing when the neighbor came and asked if we were missing a cat.

Are they holding the cat hostage?

By the time we realized, yeah, she was missing, the neighbor had closed all their blinds, refused to answer the door, refused to answer the phone, and even ignored my dad shouting the husband’s name while the husband was in the backyard. We had to get their other neighbor to call them, and that’s when they suddenly were able to communicate with us.

How long did they have the cat?

When my sister got her cat back, the wife made a point to tell her that her daughter bonded with her cat and that she took her to the vet and she didn’t have a microchip, to which my sister said, “Okay,” and walked away. She actually did have a microchip, and it was, in fact, active, so she never took the cat to the vet. After that, nothing, but last Friday was the last incident, and it ties into the cat theft.

They are ignoring the neighbor, but get upset when the neighbor ignores them.

Friday, everyone was relaxing after a long week of work and school. While most of us had just gotten home and were trying to get showered and dinner made, our Ring doorbell went off, and our dogs started barking at the door. We checked the peephole and ignored it because it’s the wife again. Over 10 years of dealing with this woman, and we were just tired because her husband agreed he would be the one to communicate, and it stopped. So we just stopped too.

Honestly, the neighbor has a very valid point.

After she leaves, we get a notification that the Ring had a video. My dad pulls it up on his phone, and it’s, of course, the lady, and she goes, “I know you’re not going to answer. You never answer, but I’m here, and your dogs bark all day. I’ve sent you letter after letter about it. On top of that, your cat got out, and you didn’t notice for three days. So, you know what? I’m sick and tired of it. We are calling the city on you for animal neglect.”

The neighbor shouldn’t be doing this.

She proceeded to take her finger and press the Ring doorbell three more times to make the dogs bark more, or to get at us, or something. I don’t know what her goal was. Twenty minutes later, we go outside, and this lady put a speaker on top of the wall to blast music, which made my dogs run outside and go nuts. We brought them inside, and when I went back out, I saw her hand reach up and grab the now-turned-off speaker.

It seems that calling animal control was an empty threat.

Nobody from the county has shown up because, on top of that, we are considered unincorporated, so all they can do anyway is offer mediation between us and the neighbor if we consent to it. But even if they did come, we aren’t worried. We have cameras inside and outside the house confirming they don’t bark all day, and when they do bark, someone from inside goes outside to bring them in, on top of the custom food bowls, the water fountain, the luxury crates for when we aren’t home, the bedding that’s changed weekly, the diet-specific food, the monthly chew toy replacements, the monthly dog treat replacements, the big backyard, and the dog door.

Even if the animals are cared for, it seems like they are also driving the neighborhood nuts.

The cats all have microchips, trackers, and the same spoils the dogs have aside from the crates. Basically, she had no case even if the city or county did come, but it has gotten to that point. When my family tells people about this, they genuinely didn’t know that people like my neighbors actually exist. We had to put a sign up that specifically says no trespassing, with her name at the bottom.

This person really thinks they have done nothing wrong.

I just want this stress to end, man. She’s starting this up in the midst of a death in our family and a life-threatening medical issue with me. It’s just insane to me that someone can be like that and genuinely be proud of it. It just baffles me.

While the neighbors do seem a bit nuts, this family is awful as well. It is easy to see why the neighbors are constantly complaining and filing complaints. I think I would do.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is exactly what I was thinking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

This person thinks they should talk to an attorney.

If you want your neighbors to stop hating you, try being a good neighbor. It is weird that this family doesn’t seem to realize that they are doing a lot of things to make their neighbors hate them.

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