One Ongoing Feud Between Neighbors Reached A Turning Point When Both Sides Agreed To Have The Property Line Professionally Determined

Property disputes become risky when someone destroys first and checks the actual boundary later.

One angry neighbor chopped down thousands in landscaping twice, insisting every plant had crossed onto his land.

Instead of continuing the argument, both households agreed to let a professional settle the property line.

So that’s a rare win for modern neighborly disputes.

The orange markers delivered quite a surprise.

My neighbors wanted to call a professional to mark their property line, my parents agreed This was a long time ago, but I remember it clearly. We moved into a community with tight space in between our house and our neighbors, and we didn’t like them being able to see into our kitchen. We put up a bunch of plants, costing thousands, but my parents thought it would be worth it.

This man’s parents woke up to their plants completely chopped down.

A week later, my parents awoke to the plants completely chopped down. My father was furious and marched down to our neighbor’s house. He told my father the plants were on his property line, therefore, he had total right to take them down. He warned that if anything were to go on his property again, he would report us to the authorities immediately.

His father had the plants replaced, but he caught the neighbor taking them down again.

Later that day, my father called the company that put in the plants. With the warranty, we could have them replanted next week for no charge. We made sure there was no way it was on our neighbor’s property. However, a few days later, we caught him chopping them down at 2 a.m. We called the police upon obstruction of property.

His father and their neighbor both agreed to call a professional to properly mark their property lines.

After a chat with my neighbor, he decided to call a professional and mark his property line. My father agreed. A few days later, I got home to find orange tape in my neighbor’s yard. Apparently, his fence was 11 feet over our property line. We watched as he took down his fence, completely furious.

They now get to enjoy more space in their property, while the neighbor had to spend tens of thousands of dollars.

Within the next month, we were enjoying our new space and privacy in our backyard. And my neighbor ended up losing one-fourth of his backyard. My neighbor ended up having to pay almost 10k for the destruction of our property. And we got to plant our plants again.

That neighbor would’ve been able to keep his fence where it was if he hadn’t insisted on chopping down this family’s plants.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

The surveyor deserved a tip, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A first-time homeowner speaks up.

Short but meaningful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

And lastly, here’s another valid point.

The professional survey revealed that the neighbor’s fence extended eleven feet onto the family’s property after he repeatedly destroyed their plants.

He removed the fence, surrendered roughly one-quarter of his assumed yard, and paid nearly $10,000 while the landscaping returned.

He demanded a property line and discovered he had been borrowing an entire backyard.