Successful Lawyer Is Used To Wielding Power In His Professional Life, But A New Update On His Laptop Leaves Him Struggling With Something His Legal Skills Can’t Solve

Technology gets confusing when familiar buttons move and old habits stop helping.

A retired lawyer switching to Windows 11 had questions most users would never consider.

First, he challenged the license agreement, and then he needed help turning off his laptop.

Let’s see how this unusual support request unfolded.

Power Off

A friend of mine left a voicemail asking me how to turn off his laptop computer.

He just converted from Windows 10 to 11 and thinks the shutdown procedure has changed.

That’s not quite how that works.

He is one of the many computer users who learn by rote and lack the context to adapt to change.

I responded with an email, telling him to press the key he uses to turn on the computer.

A very fair and patient response.

Now I’m wondering if I’ll get another call.

If that happens, I may tell him to unplug it and wait until the battery drains.

Now that’s a bit mischievous.

Previously while he was in the middle of the upgrade he called and asked me how to respond to the license agreement.

He being a retired lawyer had read it all and wondered if he could modify it.

I told him that if he wanted to use Windows 11 he had to accept the agreement.

That’s somewhat wholesome on the part of the computer-illiterate man. Let’s see how the Reddit community chimed in.

Most appreciated the humor, but not the advice.



Others related to the frustration.



Some shed some light on the situation.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Though someone shared a valid point!



The tech-savvy friend explained that the license agreement was not negotiable and suggested using the laptop’s power button.

If another call comes, the next solution might involve unplugging everything and waiting for the battery to surrender.

Windows support suddenly became a courtroom drama.