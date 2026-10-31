One Sidewalk Obstruction Turned Into A Neighborhood Dispute When A Man Began Crossing Private Yards To Get Around Rows Of Garbage Bins

Sidewalks become difficult to use when garbage cans turn the entire path into an obstacle course.

For one injured neighbor, stepping into the street with a cane wasn’t a safe solution.

Instead of risking another injury, this walker began taking a tiny shortcut across the responsible homeowners’ lawns.

Check out how this one went down.

Don’t want me walking on your lawn? Don’t leave your garbage can blocking the sidewalk. Here’s something small and petty I do when on my daily walk around the neighborhood. You’re supposed to put your trash by the curb once a week on garbage pickup day. Since everyone in my neighborhood uses different trash collection companies, every day of the work week, there are multiple garbage toters by the curb.

It was difficult walking around the garbage bins.

I had a recent injury to my knee that required walking with a cane. No company specifies that garbage toters can’t be in the middle of the sidewalk. It was annoying and really an inconvenience to step into the street to go around them when I was using a cane.

There was an easy workaround.

I started walking around them by stepping on people’s lawns, not destroying landscape, but walking a step or two on their property. People in my neighborhood get very upset when children or anyone else walks on their grass. No one’s ever challenged me, but I still feel an ounce of satisfaction by doing this when the sidewalk is completely blocked.

If they don’t want him walking in the grass, they can move the trash bins of that it’s easier to walk around.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The neighbors know what they’re doing.

They could put the cane to good use!

Here’s a good suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

This person can relate to this situation.

This injured walker avoided the street by taking one or two careful steps across lawns whenever garbage cans blocked the sidewalk.

Nobody’s property was damaged, but each shortcut provided a little satisfaction in a neighborhood that treats grass like sacred ground.

Every misplaced bin earned the lawn a tiny pedestrian tax.