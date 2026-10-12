A Restaurant Worker Was Told To Change The Dates On Expiring Products, But Corporate Said To Stop Doing That
Imagine working at a restaurant. As you can imagine, food safety would be very important. That would mean that it’s very important not to serve expired food.
In this story, one restaurant worker is told to change the dates on food because corporate is too strict about throwing food away. When corporate finds out, they want the date changing to stop immediately.
Keep reading to find out what happens when the worker complies and to find out what ends up happening to the restaurant.
Bye bye money!
I worked at a what was a recently bankrupt large restaurant that was very strict with throwing things out if they were “out of date.” (Their self-imposed self life was ridiculous low.) This matters for later.
Funny enough, the managers “knew” better/they were worried about food cost, so they would have us relabel for an extra day or two.
At one point, a temporary corporate DM took over duties for our location and ended up watching me change dates to keep things a bit longer.
The next day, we had a “random” pre-shift meeting where they brought up that they had noticed people relabeling product. They stressed that this was no longer acceptable.
I don’t think the DM knew what he was really demanding.
Cue malicious compliance: I had no problems following their rule.
The same night at closing time, I went through every single thing I could find and got rid of it. Walk-in, freezer, dry storage, the whole line… anything that was labeled, and absolutely everything that wasn’t labeled.
Easily threw out 3k worth of product.
Let’s see how corporate reacted.
Of course, the next day, they went insane about it.
They called another pre-shift meeting. This time, just mostly going off on how much stuff was thrown away.
Once they were done ranting, without fixing the problem at all, I waited for the dinner rush to be over and went to the office to talk to them about it. Things got a little heated, but they eventually decided to go back to how things were before.
Anyway, I’m happy they died out. They weren’t worth the price, and even the reason the business started was kinda messed up.
So, either the restaurant is strict about throwing things away, or they’re not. Changing dates makes it seem like they’re not really that strict. It also sounds like they had way too much food if so much was expiring before they could use it.
Let’s see how Reddit responded.
This person points out one thing the restaurant did right.
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I completely agree with this assessment of the problem.
It’s too bad to waste the food.
The problem wasn’t the dates on the food.
Whoever was in charge of ordering the food was the one who was wasting it. They shouldn’t order that much more food than they’ll need. If they’re going to dispose of it, it would be better to give it to the homeless instead of throwing it away if it hasn’t really expired.
It’s sad to waste so much food.
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