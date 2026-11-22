A Cashier Gave an Angry Customer Her Manager’s Name Over a Missing Senior Discount—Now Her Boss Worries It Could Hurt Her Promotion Odds

It’s one thing to ask for a discount, but how far are you really willing to take it over a couple of muffins?

For one cashier, it all started when a customer asked for a senior discount on a $5 order.

The cashier had worked there for a year and knew the store didn’t offer one, but the customer said he’d gotten one before, so she went to ask the manager.

When the manager said no, she passed the answer along, but the customer got angry and started raising his voice.

So when he asked for her name and the manager’s, she gave him both, figuring neither of them had done anything wrong. The only problem was that the manager was not happy with how she handled the situation.

Keep reading to see what you think about this whole mess.

AITA giving my manager’s name to a customer Today, something very ridiculous happened. A customer was purchasing 2 baked goods ($5) and asked for a senior discount. My store doesn’t have a senior discount. I’ve been working there for a year, and during my time working, we have never had any senior discounts. I told him we do not offer senior discounts. He kept pushing because he apparently got one before, so to avoid problems, I just went and asked my manager. She told me no, so I relayed the same message to him.

Unfortunately, he did not like her answer.

When I told him this, he started going on about how he was an attorney and some other ********, like he was trying to intimidate me over $5 muffins. I just stood there, nodded, and listened. He then asked for my manager’s name and mine. I gave them to him because I didn’t think anyone would get into trouble for not giving a discount that we don’t even offer. Later, I told my manager about the dude and how he asked for our names. I told her I gave them to him. She started freaking out about how it was going to be a bad look and ruin future opportunities for a promotion, etc., but what was I even supposed to do? Refuse to give him our names? AITA?

Yikes! There’s nothing worse than people who try to play that card.

Let’s take a look at what the fine folks over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.

This person is a manager themselves.

Here’s how another manager feels about it.

According to this comment, the manager should’ve handled it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

And yet another reader who’s on her side.

The manager has no one to blame but herself.

Once the customer refused to take no for an answer, she should’ve stepped in instead of leaving the cashier to deal with him.

Besides, between name tags and business cards, it’s not like a manager’s name is usually a secret.

And! If she’s that worried about getting promoted, she needs to really step her game up.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one. Read Story →