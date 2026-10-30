Retail Worker Is Told To Price And Stock Three Pallets Of Candy, But Her Manager Still Criticizes Her For Being Too Slow

Every workplace needs realistic expectations, especially when employees are still learning the job.

The following story is about a new retail employee who was hired to work part-time in the store.

Her task was to stick a price to every candy bar and bag before putting them on the shelves.

She was given three pallets to finish by the end of the day, but after finishing the first pallet, the feedback she got was not what she was expecting at all.

Uh oh! Looks like she didn’t meet the expectations on her. Let’s take a closer look!

Just started a new job 11 days in and I’m trying to be grateful for the job. I have to find another job before I can just quit. Today, I was assigned 3 pallets of candy, each pallet over 4 feet tall. There were bags of candy, candy bars, and hand-size bags of candy. It took me 3 hours to finish 1 pallet. I had to put price stickers on each candy bar and bag because everything had to have a price. To me, I felt like I was moving at a good pace.

This employee was shocked when she heard the feedback of the store manager.

My boss came over the walkie-talkie and asked me why it was taking me so long to work the candy. He expected me to finish all 3 pallets, tagged and on the shelf, in 5 hours. After my shift was over, the team lead and store manager pulled me to the back and asked why it took so long. I was shocked because I honestly don’t see how I could have gone any faster. I’m 3 weeks in, with 11 days worked. I am part-time.

She thought the manager’s expectations were unrealistic.

The store manager told me she could finish the 3 pallets, tagged and on the shelf, in the time it took me to do 1. I’m gonna stay until I find another job. I find her expectations unreasonable, maybe unrealistic. I could work the candy to the shelf in an hour if I didn’t have to tag each individual piece.

Her coworkers were also pushing her to work faster.

Most of the folks have been working there for 3 years. And for the past 2 days, they have been really pushing me to be faster. I have worked other retail jobs and have never experienced this kind of expectation.

To be honest, expecting a new part-time employee to finish three pallets in five hours sounds demanding.

Perhaps, instead of pressuring her to finish on time, they should show her how to move faster.

I think providing extensive training will help new hires meet the management’s expectations.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

You don’t owe them anything, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Who knew stocking candies has a speed and time limit?

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