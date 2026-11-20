A Neighbor Neglected Their Dog While It Repeatedly Trespassed and Attacked His Livestock—So He Built an Airtight Evidence Dossier to Force Official Accountability

I gotta say, I love dogs…but this is too much!

We can all agree that being a good dog owner means keeping an eye on them and making sure they don’t trespass on other peoples’ property, right?

You betcha!

And I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

The man who wrote today’s story sounded off about his neighbor…and his neighbor’s dog.

Read on and see what you think.

Neighbors’ dog vs. my livestock. “I purchased a home a year and a half ago and found out after moving in that the people next door used to own my house.

He wasn’t playing around…

One day I heard them in my pasture and had to explain to them that they aren’t welcome to just come in and aren’t allowed on my property. I caught them I don’t even know how many times after that on my property. Six months after moving in they get a dog. The dog kills one of my chickens. I caught him going after another one and chased him off.

Jeez!

On a separate occasion my roommate chased him off my three ducks while he was attacking them. He tried biting my horse in the face and was in my yard barking at my horses all the time. The neighbor would then run in my yard and chase her dogs around, unable to catch them. Anyways, that isn’t even all of it. Eventually I fence off everything unfenced on their side so the dog has zero access to my property other than my front driveway. I install cameras.

This is crazy…

Cameras went up Oct. 23 and by Nov. 7 the dog has been in my driveway/front yard 22 times. I turn in a formal police report. Police give them a warning the following day. Within a couple hours after police leave my neighbors set up a stereo next to their roof pointed directly at my house and blast music. Then they tell me that reporting them “is my go to” and “I will learn”. They also claim an existing boundary fence I put up (it was there when I purchased the property) needs to be removed and if I don’t do it they will. This fence is the only thing on the back side of the property separating my horses from their dog. They never mentioned containing the dog or getting a different fence up, just that they want it down. So essentially want to continue allowing the dog access to kill livestock. Bro, I have never dealt with people like this before. I don’t want their dog to get kicked by one of my horses and I don’t want my horses going through fences trying to run away from the dog.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual offered some advice.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This situation sounds like it’s getting out of hand…

Nobody wants anything bad to happen to the dog, but this is too much!

These neighbors sound like the worst of the worst!