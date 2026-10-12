She Drained His Savings on Luxury Purchases—Until He Handed Her a Breakup Letter

Money fights are one of the leading causes of breakups and divorce, and it is easy to see why. If you aren’t on the same page when it comes to money, it can cause a lot of problems.

That was the case in this story, where his girlfriend was always wasting money, and when he tried to talk to her about it, she blew him off and said that he makes plenty of money, so he shouldn’t worry about it.

After that, he broke up with her, but now she is telling everyone that he was cheap and controlling, so he wonders if he really was overreacting.

Personally, I think he did the right thing, and it will save him a lot of problems down the road. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AIO for breaking up with my girlfriend over her wasting my money? So my (26M) girlfriend (24F) of 2 years has been getting really careless with money lately and it’s driving me insane.

Wasting money is a horrible habit.

Last month she ordered $200 worth of clothes online then returned half of it, but kept buying more stuff before the refund even came through. She also has this habit of leaving food to rot in the fridge after I buy groceries, then wanting to order takeout instead.

She is careless with his money, too.

The final straw was when she used my credit card (with permission) to buy her sister a birthday gift and spent $150 on some designer purse without even asking me first. When I confronted her about it she just said ‘you make good money, so what’s the big deal?’ and that really made me mad.

This is not a healthy situation.

I work 50+ hours a week in construction and she works part time at a boutique, so yeah there’s an income difference, but that doesn’t mean she can just blow through my cash like it’s nothing. I told her we need to have better communication about spending and she rolled her eyes and said I was being controlling.

He was right to end it.

So, I ended things yesterday and now she’s telling all our friends that I’m a cheap jerk who broke up with her over money. Am I overreacting here or was this justified?

Money problems are one of the leading causes of divorce, so breaking up over this was a very smart thing to do.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Couples should discuss money very early in the relationship.

It is an issue of respect in addition to money.

Leave her in the past.

This commenter says that he did the right thing for sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

Gold diggers don’t just go after the very rich.

If you’re not on the same page about money, you are in for a lot of problems. It is good that he broke up with her now rather than waiting until things got a lot worse.

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