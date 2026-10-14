October 13, 2026 at 9:35 pm

She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War

by Chris Allen

Woman frowning in bed wearing an eye mask

Canva

Shared dorms require compromise when roommates keep completely opposite schedules.

Here, one student quietly leaves for work between one and four each morning.

She uses a vibrating alarm and prepares everything beforehand.

Her roommate still objects…

Let’s check out all the details below.

AITA for leaving my shared dorm room in the middle of the night?

I am in my third year of college and I live in a shared dorm with a roommate and I also work.

I leave for work anywhere from 1-4am, depending on the start time needed to get the work done before the cutoff.

She has a good system for getting out quietly.

I do this 5-6 days per week.

I have a vibrating wrist alarm that wakes me up and I pack a bag of everything I need before I go to sleep.

I wake up and I slip out of the room to get ready in the shared bathroom and then I go to work.

But it’s not working for her dorm mate.

It’s only been a couple weeks in the dorms and my roommate has been complaining that I am waking her up and I can’t keep doing this.

She says the light from the hall when I open the door wakes her up and she can’t go back to sleep.

I have offered multiple times to buy her a good sleep mask! She refuses and says she doesn’t want to wear one and shouldn’t have to.

I need to work and changing jobs is not a viable option, so I’m going to have to keep doing this.

AITA for leaving for work in the early hours of the morning when I am in a shared dorm room?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s not jail!

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 9.23.00 PM She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War

She should be grateful for this.

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 9.23.15 PM She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War

Exactly. What a diva.

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 9.24.02 PM She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War

Mediation would be good.

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 9.24.23 PM She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

I’m sure she does things that annoy you!

Screenshot 2025 09 15 at 9.24.52 PM She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War

The student packs beforehand, uses a vibrating alarm, and gets ready outside before beginning her unavoidable early shift.

Her roommate refuses a sleep mask yet expects the schedule itself to disappear, leaving little room for realistic compromise.

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Author

Chris Allen

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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