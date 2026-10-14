She Had to Get Ready for Work at 5 AM—Until Her Sleeping Roommate Declared a Dorm Noise War
Shared dorms require compromise when roommates keep completely opposite schedules.
Here, one student quietly leaves for work between one and four each morning.
She uses a vibrating alarm and prepares everything beforehand.
Her roommate still objects…
Let’s check out all the details below.
AITA for leaving my shared dorm room in the middle of the night?
I am in my third year of college and I live in a shared dorm with a roommate and I also work.
I leave for work anywhere from 1-4am, depending on the start time needed to get the work done before the cutoff.
She has a good system for getting out quietly.
I do this 5-6 days per week.
I have a vibrating wrist alarm that wakes me up and I pack a bag of everything I need before I go to sleep.
I wake up and I slip out of the room to get ready in the shared bathroom and then I go to work.
But it’s not working for her dorm mate.
It’s only been a couple weeks in the dorms and my roommate has been complaining that I am waking her up and I can’t keep doing this.
She says the light from the hall when I open the door wakes her up and she can’t go back to sleep.
I have offered multiple times to buy her a good sleep mask! She refuses and says she doesn’t want to wear one and shouldn’t have to.
I need to work and changing jobs is not a viable option, so I’m going to have to keep doing this.
AITA for leaving for work in the early hours of the morning when I am in a shared dorm room?
Here is what people are saying.
It’s not jail!
She should be grateful for this.
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Exactly. What a diva.
Mediation would be good.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.
I’m sure she does things that annoy you!
The student packs beforehand, uses a vibrating alarm, and gets ready outside before beginning her unavoidable early shift.
Her roommate refuses a sleep mask yet expects the schedule itself to disappear, leaving little room for realistic compromise.
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