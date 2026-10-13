She Missed Out On The Last Prime Rib When Another Shopper Grabbed It First, But The Butcher Found Her An Even Better One — And Knocked A Dollar Off Per Pound

There’s nothing like watching someone be smug about getting one over on you.

That’s exactly what happened to a woman shopping with her husband for a vacation when they spotted the last prime rib on sale.

Before she could ask for it, another customer overheard them talking and quickly claimed it for herself, then insisted she had been there first.

Annoyed, the woman walked away and figured they’d have to come up with another plan.

But then the employee brought out an even better roast from the back and gave her an extra discount because it was larger.

Read on to see what happend next.

I insist you take the last one! My hubby and I went grocery shopping for our upcoming vacation. We like to do “spoils” since we only take this one in-state vacation every year. We like a prime rib night, seafood night, baby back rib night, etc. The local grocery store has an outstanding meat department. Generally, preceding holidays, they’ll have specials where the high-end meats are really marked down. This is when we normally would buy our prime rib. We were broke during the last holiday sale (4th of July), so we missed it.

Apparently, some sales are better than others anyway.

Fortunately, they had another sale, and the prime rib was marked $6 off per pound. Yay us! We are on one end of the counter checking out the seafood because the employee is currently serving another customer, and he’s wrapping up her “last item.” I wander over while he’s helping her, and I notice there is only one prime rib left. It’s not well trimmed at all and has almost no calotte (the cap part that tastes the best). But the price is right. I told my husband it was the last one, and the woman being helped happened to glance at what I was discussing. The employee hands her the wrapped package and turns to help me.

Knowing they wanted the meat, the lady asked for it.

“Excuse me!” She points to the rib I saw and says, “Can you wrap that up for me as well?” I turn to her, bummed. “Seriously?” I ask. “I was here first!” she insists, and she grimaces at me sarcastically. I go to the end and tell my hubby we’ll have to come up with plan B since they’re out of rib. That other woman grabs her rib roast and grins again as she walks away. Mentally, both birds are flying, and I’m uttering hieroglyphics.

Luckily, the employee saw what happened and offered one from the back.

The employee comes to me and says, “She never asked, but I have one more prime rib in the back. Would you like to see it?” I’ll take it, sight unseen, and I nod. He brings out a beautifully trimmed prime rib, probably a pound or so larger than the fatty one we lost. And it has an absolutely massive calotte on it! He offered to take another dollar off per pound because it was larger than the one I didn’t get. It made our day. But the thing that made it even better? We got in the checkout lane ahead of the rib heist lady.

To make matters worse, her husband rubbed it in to the lady.

My husband unloaded absolutely everything before the roast, then picked it up and set it right under her nose. He said, “They did just so happen to have one really nice one in the back! Enjoy yours!” When the clerk scanned the meat, she first said, “Oh, I know where I’m coming for dinner!” then added, “Nice! They gave you a discount! Lucky you!” Hubby just turned and grinned at her. She didn’t grin back.

Nice! Sometimes, you end up in the right place at the right time.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers have to say about all this.

Yes, it was pretty rude.

This person loves what happened.

It seems like he did.

Not necessarily, but maybe.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.

Well, that worked out better than expected.

The other woman was pretty smug about taking the last roast, so ending up with an even better one had to feel good.

And getting an extra discount on top of it just made the whole thing even better.

Sometimes, people really do get exactly what they deserve.

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