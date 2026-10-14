She Refused to Attend Any More Family Dinners—Until Her Fiancé Realized Why His Ex Kept Showing Up

As a third party observer who has nothing to do with these folks, I found this story to be pretty infuriating.

I know that family dynamics can be complicated, but this is totally over the top!

A woman opened up and explained why she has had it with her fiancé’s family’s shenanigans…

And we think you’ll be surprised about what’s going on here.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my fiancé’s family I won’t be attending any more family dinners until they stop inviting his ex? “I (29F) have been dating Daniel (31M) for three years, engaged to him for six months. The family of Daniel is tight knit and they have monthly Sunday dinners which the entire family attends even all the cousins, aunts, and everyone. I used to like these dinners very much.

What?!?!

Four months ago, Daniel’s mother decided to begin inviting Megan, the ex girlfriend of Daniel. It seems that Daniel dated Megan for two years in college, then they broke up on good terms and Daniel’s mom remained good friends with Megan. Before I and Daniel got engaged, Megan had never come here at all. As soon as we became engaged, she started coming to these dinner parties regularly. First, I believed that it could be an occasional incident where an old girlfriend is visiting. But it continued.

Oh, boy…

She would sit next to Daniel’s mother, help her in cooking and bring back memories from their dating period, joke and recall their vacations and things like that. Daniel felt uneasy but he never objected to it. When I asked him what this was about, he said “that’s the way my mom is, she and Megan are friends now, nothing to do with us.” Two months ago, Megan came to my engagement shower. It wasn’t my invitation. Daniel’s mother came with her as a plus one, not even asking before.

This is outrageous!

Last week at dinner, Megan made a statement about her having always seen herself being part of this family, and everyone started laughing like it was a joke, but not me, I felt ashamed in front of Daniel’s whole family. I told Daniel that I can’t come to dinner if his family keeps inviting her because I need him to talk to his mother about this issue, and I do not feel it’s my place to tell who she invites to her house. But he said I was overreacting, that she was already a part of the family at this point and that I am punishing everyone just because of his mother’s actions. If he won’t deal with his mom, I’ll just not show up at the dinners anymore. He says I’m trying to alienate him from his family and that I’m controlling. His sister also messaged me that I started drama out of nowhere since nothing Megan ever did was wrong. Daniel is now hardly talking to me, and his family thinks I’m the bad one for making this boundary. I still think that my future husband’s ex not being a constant part of family gatherings is perfectly fine. AITA for not attending the dinners until it gets sorted out?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

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Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

And this reader spoke up.

Oh, hell no!

This is way too much to deal with!

She needs to give them an ultimatum and put an end to this immediately.

Her boyfriend’s family is INSANE.