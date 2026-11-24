Man’s Family Keeps Pulling Him Into Their AI Image Experiments, So He Finally Objects When His Aunt Makes Him A Christmas Ornament

Hosting guests can be a love language for some people, but a chore for others.

One woman and her girlfriend had been together for years, and she adored her girlfriend’s big heart and her love of cooking. On the other hand, she was an introvert who treasured her space.

Her girlfriend had a habit of springing guests on her at the last minute, and it was beginning to wear on her sanity.

So when Thanksgiving, her only day off, came around, she made her request clear: just the two of them, with a small meal.

Their relationship was headed for trouble when she found out her girlfriend already invited eight coworkers to join them.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for being upset that my gf invites people to our house without telling me? My girlfriend (29F) and I (29F) have been together for over 3 years now, and I’m getting tired of repeating myself.

Her girlfriend has her strengths, but she also has her weaknesses.

Let me start by saying that my girlfriend is a good person and has a good heart. She makes friends easily and loves cooking. But she takes it too far, and I usually end up broke and aggravated by the end of it all.

The two have different ways of approaching social obligations.

I’m an introvert. Not an extreme one, but I usually like to enjoy my personal space, and I don’t like a lot of people over at our house. My girlfriend loves to have people come over and hang out, and she also loves to cook, and I get that.

Here’s where the biggest problem comes in.

She just tends to plan things at our house and waits to tell me right before it happens. It’ll be like, “Oh, such and such is on the way over.” I’ve expressed my feelings about it so many times, I can’t even count, and all that happens is that it’ll stop for maybe a couple of months, but it’s right back to her doing it.

So as Thanksgiving was approaching fast, her girlfriend’s shortsightedness was beginning to really wear on her.

Currently, I’m dealing with the stress of having to spend my only off day (Thanksgiving) with 8 extra people in my house, when I specifically told her that this year I wanted it to be just us, and if she wanted to cook, just cook a small amount of food. But apparently, she planned this Thanksgiving dinner and invited all of her coworkers to come eat food that I have to pay for, as well as clean up after.

But when she lost her patience, her girlfriend didn’t get it at all.

I was absolutely livid when I found out about it, and she’s acting like I’m tripping for no reason. So, AITAH?

These two need to sit down to re-learn the art of behaving as a team.

What did Reddit think?

Putting her foot down may be the only logical solution left here.

Why not plan to be somewhere else for Thanksgiving?

This user fears it could be time to throw the whole relationship away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

This reader calls it manipulation.

Her girlfriend may have a generous heart, but that doesn’t excuse the terrible habit.

She’s not “tripping,” she’s simply reacting to a pattern of manipulative behavior. Her girlfriend loves the fun part of party planning, but she conveniently dismisses the fact that the messes and the bills need tending to as well.

There’s two people in a relationship. Some people forget that.

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