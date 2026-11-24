A Woman Got Upset Because Her Mom Threw Her A Surprise College Graduation Party With A Bunch Of People After She Told Her She Just Wanted To Have A Quiet Dinner

Well, this graduation day sure went off the rails…

I understand that not everyone wants to have a big party when they graduate from college, but if your parents want to celebrate that big achievement, let them have their day and enjoy it.

Do you agree with me?

Either way, one thing’s for sure: the recent graduate who wrote this story was NOT happy about what her mom did on her big day.

Read on and see what you think about her situation.

AITA for telling my mom to forget it and spending my graduation dinner with my friends instead of going to the party she planned? “My mom has a habit of making everything into a big event. I know she means well but sometimes it gets exhausting. If there’s something to celebrate she wants the whole family there, pictures, decorations, the works.

This is a big deal!

I graduated from college last month. I’m the first in my family to finish college so obviously my parents were excited. A few weeks before graduation my mom asked what I wanted to do afterwards. I told her I just wanted to go out for dinner with my parents and my younger brother. Nothing big. I had a pretty stressful final semester and honestly just wanted to have a nice meal and go home. She asked if I wanted to invite my grandparents or some cousins. I told her no, we could see everyone another weekend. I just wanted dinner with the four of us. She brought it up a few more times and I kept telling her the same thing.

Oh, no…

On graduation day we got home around 5 pm and there were probably 25 people in our backyard. My mom had invited pretty much every relative who lived nearby. There were balloons, a cake and she’d even asked everyone to bring something to eat. Everyone started congratulating me and I tried to be polite but I was pretty annoyed. My mom came over and told me to go change because she wanted to take family pictures before dinner. I asked her why she’d done all this when I’d specifically told her I didn’t want a party. She said she wanted to surprise me and that everyone had come to celebrate my achievement.

She tried to tell her…

I told her I didn’t want any of this. She got upset and said she’d spent the whole day getting everything ready and I could at least appreciate the effort. We argued for a bit and I eventually told her to forget it. I called two friends who’d also graduated that day and went out to eat with them instead. I got home pretty late and my mom was still awake. She said I’d embarrassed her in front of the entire family and that people had been asking where I was. My dad thinks I should’ve stayed for an hour and then left. He agrees she should’ve listened to me but says walking out while everyone was there was unnecessary. I know she put a lot of effort into the party but I also feel like she completely ignored the one thing I actually asked for.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Call me a softie, but I feel sorry for her mom and her family members.

Just grin and bear it and enjoy the party!

It’s not a big deal!

This party went down the tubes in a hurry…