She Started A GoFundMe To Help Pay For Her Grandfather’s Expensive Surgery, But Some Family Members Are Furious She Asked For Help

Getting medical care can be difficult in some situations, especially when the costs for it are extremely high.

That was the case in this story, where her grandfather needed an expensive surgery that they could not afford.

After getting permission from her grandparents, she started a GoFundMe to try to help pay for it, but her aunt and cousin got very upset about it and tried to demand that she take it down. She, of course, does not want to because it is the only hope for her grandpa, but she is tired of the harassment from her relatives.

It seems to me that the aunt and cousin might have an inheritance that they want to collect on. Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

AITA for creating and promoting the fundraiser after my aunt and cousin refused to help and told us there was nothing they could do? I’m 25F and I’m dealing with a family situation that has completely exhausted me.

Some medical treatments are extremely expensive.

My grandpa needs a very expensive surgery, and even getting it done in Europe would cost far more than we can afford. My aunt and cousin, who live in Germany, are in their 40s/50s and much more financially stable than I am, so we asked if they could help. They said they couldn’t, didn’t know anyone who could help, and basically told us that my grandpa should give up.

Family isn’t all about blood; that is for sure.

I couldn’t accept that. There’s some complicated family history. My grandpa isn’t technically my biological or legal grandfather. My mom was pregnant with me when she met his son, they got married, and I grew up believing his son was my father. I found out at 16 that he wasn’t, and I still don’t know who my biological father is.

A GoFundMe can be a good way to raise money.

But this man has always been my grandpa. I grew up with him, and finding out the truth never changed that. After my aunt and cousin said they couldn’t help, I asked my grandparents for permission to start a GoFundMe for the surgery. They both agreed. My sister has a relatively large social-media following, so I asked her to share it, and she did.

Some people don’t like the idea of ‘begging’ for money.

That’s when my aunt and cousin became furious. They said we had no right to post about my grandparents online, that we were ruining the family’s reputation, and that we were basically using my grandpa to beg for money. They got ahold of my sister’s social media and the fundraiser, and have been relentlessly harassing, insulting, and threatening us, especially me, for around three months.

As long as the grandparents are fine with it, she did nothing wrong.

I genuinely don’t understand what I did wrong. My grandparents gave permission. I’m not taking any money for myself. I created the fundraiser because I couldn’t sit there and watch someone I love potentially give up on life because we couldn’t afford his surgery.

It makes you wonder if the aunt and cousin are hoping for an inheritance to come sooner rather than later.

I understand that my aunt and cousin may be uncomfortable with the situation being public, and maybe they think there were other ways to handle it. But if my grandpa consented to asking for help, was it really my place to tell him he couldn’t? I’m completely burnt out and constantly anxious from the harassment, and I’m starting to question myself.

The grandparents approved the effort; that is really all that matters. To the extent possible, she should just ignore the cousin and aunt and let them complain to themselves.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The aunt and cousin think this makes them look bad.

This is exactly what I think is happening.

If the aunt doesn’t like it, she can pay for it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

Here is a commenter who says that she should just block her unhappy relatives.

This commenter says the decision is left up to the grandparents.

At the end of the day, this is none of her aunt and cousin’s business, so she should just ignore them. Whatever their reasoning, it isn’t their decision.

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