She Took On Extra Caregiving Duties For Her Younger Cousin, But Her Grandmother Called Her Mean For Not Sharing Her Sushi

Helping family is important, but taking on too much responsibility can become overwhelming and unfair.

In this story, a woman had been helping to care for her younger cousin.

She agreed to handle school pickups, birthdays, holidays, playdates, and sleepovers while trying to build a close relationship with the younger child.

However, her cousin’s behavior was starting to wear her down, especially during a meal with their grandmother.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for being “mean” to a 12 year old? My mother has become a full-time carer to my younger cousin. She and my aunt are currently living in my mother’s home. This was never asked for, only assumed. To ease the burden, I’ve been doing a lot for my cousin. Picking her up from school, organising school events, organising birthdays, holidays, play dates, and sleepovers.

This woman noticed that her younger cousin had become too comfortable with her.

My cousin has become more comfortable with me, and I’m happy about it. But now she’s getting too comfortable. For instance, she’ll have money, but she’ll refuse to spend it. She wants me to spend my money on her instead. Well, I’m broke broke, and I recently informed her she’d have to spend her own money instead. She took it well. She’s also very sensitive and will cry at the drop of a hat.

Her cousin kept taking food from her plate, so she did the same thing to her.

Recently, we went to a shopping centre. She had her own money, but didn’t spend a cent as my grandmother was buying her whatever she wanted. We went to the food court and both got sushi with similar flavours and the same amount. My cousin thought she was being funny and kept taking pieces of my sushi. It’s a pet peeve of mine when people help themselves to my food. The first time, I laughed it off as a joke and asked her why. The second time, I took a piece of hers back.

Her cousin cried, and she was accused of being mean to her.

Well, she cried. And my grandmother told me I was mean. I needed to act like an adult when she’s obviously the child. I’m tired. All my energy goes into this kid. All my thoughts and worries. I know I’m an enabler, but without us, she’d have no one to care for her. Am I the jerk?

Whoa! If getting sushi from each other’s plate was meant to be a joke, OP’s cousin should not have taken it seriously then.

It sounds like OP has already taken on a lot of responsibilities, so I think she shouldn’t have to sacrifice her own money or personal boundaries to keep her cousin happy.

While her cousin is still a child and may need guidance, the grandmother shouldn’t expect her to tolerate manipulative behavior.

Don’t you think so too? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Teach the kid some manners, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, sushi comes with a strict no-sharing policy!

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