She Treated Her Ex Horribly And Even Stole From His Parents, But Years Later, She Secretly Helped Recover Their Life Savings From A Con Artist

Just because you make bad decisions at one point in your life doesn’t mean you can’t turn things around and be a better person.

That is what the woman in this story did. She treated her ex horribly years ago, even stealing from his parents.

Now that she has turned her life around, she heard that a con artist had scammed her ex’s parents out of their life savings. So, she did an online investigation and tracked the con artist down, turning him in to the police and getting their money back. And she did it all without her ex or his parents ever finding out.

If this is a true story, she really did them a huge favor, and not taking credit for it was the right thing to do. Read all the details below and see if you think any of it really happened.

I Helped Take Down a Con Artist for Going After My Ex’s Parents To be clear, nobody, not even my ex, knows I did this. My ex doesn’t even know we’re in the same country, much less the same state.

Well, this sounds interesting.

I’m not going to make any friends with this first bit. I was a witch to my ex, and he rightfully ghosted me. I don’t blame him for what he did. I went down a bad road. I hooked up with a loser who got me to steal from my ex. I really hate myself for what I did. I’ll tell you that right now. I didn’t do what I did for any kind of forgiveness. I did it because it was right.

She has a lot of issues, but at least she acknowledges them.

I should simplify things. My ex, the one I got revenge for, will be referred to as John, and my other ex, the one who got me to help rip John off, will be referred to as Jack. I’m originally from Poland, and again, I don’t pretend to be a saint. Jack got me hooked on drugs and had me wrapped around his finger. I did a lot of things I’m ashamed of, and I don’t blame John for what he did. My biggest regret is forever damaging his view of me, knowing he’ll never trust or forgive me.

Let’s get into the details.

The Cliff Notes version of my history with John is that I’d known him since we were kids, and we dated on and off for five years. I had a sick older brother, and John helped out with him a lot. He was a really good guy. Again, I’m not proud of what I did, nor have I forgiven myself for how I ruined things with John. Anyway, we were on and off, I guess you could say, and when I came back, I was very different. I never told him or let him find out that I was an addict. In some ways, I’m glad he didn’t find out, and I’m glad John made a clean break. From what I understand, he got a job in America.

Ok, it is clear that she and Jack were awful people.

Jack was manipulative and abusive, and I got pregnant by him. He convinced me to keep our daughter, and I don’t regret that. I love her. She’s my world. Eventually, John found out everything I was doing, including cheating on him and stealing his money. He ghosted me and pretty much locked me out of his accounts, which I’m glad he did. He didn’t deserve to go through any of that. He took back almost everything he’d ever given me and sold it. But he overlooked one thing, one of the first things he’d ever given me, and I kept it. Why, I don’t know.

We get it; she regrets what she did.

At the time he ghosted me, I went postal and accused him of cheating to save face. That’s something else I’m ashamed of. It took me years to realize how much of a loser Jack was, and it took me forever to get my act together. I sent John a couple of birthday cards over the years, hoping to extend an olive branch. I imagine he threw them in the trash, and I wouldn’t blame him if he did. I used him. He helped my family, and I used him. I don’t blame him for hating me.

So, she just happened to land in the same area as John.

I finally got my degree by taking online courses, and that’s how I got my clean break from Jack. I got a job offer in America, just like John had, and I took a page out of John’s book. I ghosted Jack, but not before telling him the rent was almost up. I took my daughter, and we got out of that place overnight. I know most people will say I had some plan to win John back, but I didn’t. It didn’t matter that he was in the same area as the job I accepted. That job could have been in any country, and I’d have accepted it. Actually, I applied anywhere that would put distance between me and Jack.

She should really just leave him alone.

I got my daughter into a good school. Ever since coming to America, my goal has been to make enough money to pay John back what I stole from him. Even if he doesn’t need it, I know repaying what I stole is the right thing to do. I just really hope he opens it first because it would be awkward if he threw away or destroyed the money. Fast forward to two years ago. I got a message from my mom telling me that John’s parents had been conned out of their life savings. This upset me because, like John, they were good people. So, using a fake account (John has blocked me on social media and everywhere else imaginable, so a fake account is how I’ve been able to see what he’s up to), I read up on what was happening with him and his parents.

She is turning into a private investigator now.

Now, I barely post anything on my own account. I don’t even post anything that could reveal my location because I don’t want Jack to find me, so I doubt anybody even knows I’m in the area. What I learned was the “name” and, more importantly, the face of the person who conned John’s parents. The guy’s picture was circulating, which was very helpful. The name was an alias, of course, but I learned some other things about this lowlife.

Apparently, tracking down someone like this isn’t that difficult.

For starters, by not using his real name, this guy had committed fraud. More importantly, he’d wronged good people who had already been through enough. I followed a hunch and started looking through a series of wanted posters online. Sure enough, he was wanted under his real name. It took hours of searching, and I’d almost given up hope when his wanted poster finally popped up on my screen. I saw a list of known affiliates and began searching for them. And guess what? One of them was in my state.

It is impressive that she could do all this and the police couldn’t find him.

I searched through this person’s social media pictures, and in one very recent picture, there was the con artist in the background. I then made an anonymous tip, and the guy was busted and charged.

At least the parents got their money back.

My ex was able to get his parents’ life savings back. I don’t care if he ever finds out I was involved. I’m just glad his parents got their money back, and I hope that one day I can return the money I stole from him.

It really seems like this woman is making up a story to make herself out to be a hero. Hopefully it is true, though.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter says she has cleared her conscience.

You can’t change the past, but you can make amends.

The scales of life are slowly becoming balanced.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

She can forgive herself for what she did.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

She found herself in a position where she could make up for her past sins, and she took the opportunity. Hopefully, she continues to improve her life.

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