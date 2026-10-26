She Watched Her Brother’s Dog Twice A Week For A Year, And Ending It To Go To School Got Her Called Selfish

Doing someone a favor feels generous at first, but when they start expecting it, it starts to feel constricting.

A woman dog-sat her brother’s pet twice a week for a year after he started working overnight, an arrangement that was only ever meant to be temporary.

So when she told him she needed her Tuesday and Wednesday evenings back for a class, he said his entire schedule depended on her and accused her of putting a hobby ahead of family.

She offered two more weeks and help finding a sitter, but he wasn’t satisfied.

Now she’s torn between guilt and principle.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for taking back a favor my brother assumed was permanent? I’m 30F, and my younger brother is 27M. About a year ago, my brother started working night shifts.

This is how she first started helping her brother.

He was struggling to get his dog outside during the day, so I offered to take the dog to my house every Tuesday and Wednesday while he slept. It was supposed to be temporary until his schedule changed.

But somehow or another, the routine continued.

A few months later, I realized I had gotten used to having the dog around and didn’t mind it, so I never brought up the arrangement again. Last month, I started taking an evening class on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

That’s when she realized she needed to make a change, but her brother had a pretty strong reaction to it.

I told my brother I’d need to stop watching his dog on those nights. He immediately said that wasn’t possible because he had built his entire work schedule around our arrangement.

But this was never part of her permanent plan.

I reminded him that I’d originally agreed to help temporarily and had never promised to do it indefinitely.

The two continued to argue back and forth about it.

He said I was being selfish because I knew how difficult his schedule was and that finding someone else would cost him money.

She tried to help find an alternative, but nothing seemed to be enough for him.

I offered to help him find another dog sitter and even said I could keep doing it for two more weeks while he figured something out. He said that wasn’t good enough and accused me of suddenly prioritizing a hobby over my own family. I told him I wasn’t abandoning him. I was simply ending a favor I’d been doing for a year.

Of course, their parents rush in to take sides.

Now my parents think I should just drop the class because my brother needs the help more than I need another activity. I feel guilty because I know I made his routine easier, but I also don’t think a favor automatically becomes a permanent responsibility. AITA?

This family needs a complete reset.

What did Reddit have to say?

“Permanent” and “favor” are oxymorons.

Why don’t the parents step up since they seem to have such strong opinions about it?

A “thank you” was the right response here.

This user calls the whole thing ironic.

This sister gave her brother a year of free dog care, and the thanks she got was an accusation of selfishness.

A favor offered as temporary doesn’t turn permanent for no reason, and he can’t build a sustainable work schedule on someone else’s goodwill.

Feeling bad shows she cares, but it doesn’t mean she owes more.

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