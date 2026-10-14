She’s Been Caring For The Family Dog Her Parents Adopted, But Her Stepdad Expects Her To Take Him When She Moves Out, Even Though She Can’t Afford It

Moving out for the first time is already expensive enough without suddenly being told you’re responsible for the family dog too.

One 19-year-old is dealing with that while trying to get everything figured out before leaving home.

Her mom and stepdad adopted the dog years ago, but over time, she ended up being the one who takes care of him the most.

Then her stepdad asked if she planned to take the dog with her when she moved.

She loves him and would like to, but with pet rent and a shaky work situation, she doesn’t think she can afford it.

Read on to see what you think she should do about this whole thing.

WIBTA if I plan to re-home the family dog I’m 19, and I plan to move out soon. My mom and my stepdad adopted a dog for our family 4 years ago, and 2 years ago, we moved to an apartment that charges an additional $100–$150 in pet rent. Earlier this week, my stepdad came out into the living room and said, “You are going to take the dog when you move out, right?”

She loves the dog but isn’t sure she can take him.

I said no because I’m still trying to finalize my plans for moving out, and I don’t think I can afford the additional pet rent. I currently take care of the dog the most, but I’m also switching jobs right now, and unfortunately, I only work Saturdays at my current job. I obviously love the dog and would like to take him with me, but financially, I don’t think that’s an option. WIBTA?

Oh no! What a sad situation.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think they should do.

This person had to rehome their dog one time.

This reader thinks the dog is her parents’ responsibility.

Yes, that’s what it sounds like.

Here’s another reader who thinks the parents need to deal with the dog.

She shouldn’t take the dog just because her stepdad expects her to.

Her mom and stepdad are the ones who adopted him, and she’s only 19 and trying to get on her feet.

If she can’t afford the extra rent and everything else that comes with having a dog, taking him anyway could make things worse for both of them.

If her parents don’t want to keep him, then they need to help figure out a safe place for him to go.

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