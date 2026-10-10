Shopper Was Quietly Browsing When A Stranger Mistook Him For Staff, So He Finally Asked What Made The Man Think He Worked There

A work badge can create unexpected responsibilities during an ordinary lunch break.

In this story, the confused shopper was technically correct.

The customer needed ratchet straps.

The IT employee somehow became his guide.

Check out how it all went down.

Why Do You Think I Work Here?! A few months ago, I popped into a large box store at lunch just to grab a thing. I hate shopping and avoid going into any store as much as possible, but this store in particular I really avoid.

This man was minding his own business when a customer approached him.

So, I’m in an aisle pondering on life and this old guy comes up to me. He says, “Excuse me, can you tell me where the ratchet straps are?” I look at him for a beat and say, “What makes you think I work here?” He points to the badge on a lanyard around my neck. “You are wearing a badge.”

He helped the customer find the ratchet straps and explained the situation to him.

And, in fact, that badge was for this company because I do work for them, deep at the bottom of the IT department. So I spent the next 20 minutes trying to find the damned ratchet straps, which we did. I explained the situation to him, and he thought it was funny. The good news is that, thanks to this interaction, we now are mere weeks away from releasing the “Find In Store” feature for our app.

That’s funny that he works for a company that he hates shopping at.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

It’s not hard to understand, says this person.

This user commends him.

Here’s a short but valid point.

This person loves how he eventually helped the customer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

Finally, people are loving the story.

The customer mistook an IT employee for store staff because the badge actually belonged to the company.

Their 20-minute search found the ratchet straps and helped inspire an upcoming “Find In Store” app feature.