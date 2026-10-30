Soon After Moving In To An Apartment With His Friend, Things Went Downhill And His Friend Moved His Annoying Girlfriend In, Which Has Caused A Lot Of Conflict, But He Doesn’t Know What To Do

Moving into an apartment with a friend can be a great experience, but sometimes it doesn’t go as well as you hope.

That is what happened to the guy in this story when he moved in with his friend, but then his friend quickly invited his girlfriend to stay there to.

Things went from bad to worse when his friend could not handle conflict well, and they began having money issues on top of it. He doesn’t know how to handle this issue, and while he doesn’t want to lose his friend, he also can’t see living with him for a long time.

Read through the full story below and see what you think he should do.

Roommate Literally Cannot Handle Conflict Like an Adult I’ll keep this short. We’re both in our mid-20s, and I’ve been living with him since April of this year.

Why do people think they can just invite others to live with them without the approval of the other roommates?

I have a great, stable job. It was time to move out of my parents’ house. He was just getting out of a lease, and it seemed like a good opportunity to live together. I’ve known this guy for years. We got a three-bedroom apartment with the intention of turning the extra room into a gym. I found out he invited his girlfriend (who I don’t like) to live with us. We argued, and he said she’d just stay in his room. This was strike one, I suppose, but it would make rent cheaper, and I wanted to move out of my parents’ house, so I relented.

These two are very immature.

It became clear neither of them is as mature or stable as I am. They constantly bounce between bad jobs and DoorDash to make rent. He just sold some items to pay rent this month. We went through a phase where he wanted her to be a stay-at-home girlfriend, and I said no. He originally said it was none of my business, and as long as rent is paid, I shouldn’t care.

She is definitely unemployed.

I do anyway. Having a job is the bare minimum for me. You’re 24. Play house when you’re married and gone. I still am not sure if she is employed. If I ask, I get shut down or get vague responses like, “She just had an interview,” “She starts a new job,” or “She has interviews coming up.”

To be honest, how they get the money really is none of his business.

All of this worries me, and I bring it up to him. He constantly says it’s none of my business how they get money. This is an unsatisfying and unproductive response, and all of our disagreements are like this. I am the leaseholder, BTW.

Now this is beyond crossing the line.

As another example of how he handles conflict, we recently had an interpersonal conflict where he texted a slur to my encrypted, monitored work phone as some kind of joke. I was fuming. He said he didn’t think it was a big deal, as if that excuses it, and when I pressed further for an acknowledgment of how stupid it was, he threatened to fight me and then threatened to move out.

If the guy owes money, then it becomes his business.

All of this is making me regret my decision to live with him, but he consistently thinks I’m tripping when I talk about how sketched out I am by his girlfriend mooching, his instability, or his lack of maturity around money matters. He owes me about $500 or so and is always like, “I just started this new job. I’ll pay you back soon,” but he’s constantly buying things for his girlfriend.

He has every reason to be disappointed.

I am just so disappointed in my friend to see this side of him over and over. Any advice on how I can either communicate more effectively with him or get him to leave?

While some of this is none of his business, it is clear that the roommates aren’t a good fit. They should try to figure out the best way to have someone move out as soon as is reasonable, or it will only get worse.

Take a look at what the commenters below had to say about it.

This commenter thinks he comes off as a control freak. I don’t disagree.

Here is someone who says that since he owes money, his working situation is relevant.

This commenter thinks he should get out as soon as he can.

None of these people handle conflict well.

Telling the landlord might be the easiest option. It is a good place to start.

At the end of the day, this is a bad fit as a roommate. He should do what he can to minimize the damage, and that likely means one (or both) of them finding a new place to live as soon as they can.