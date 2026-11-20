Work From Home Employee Has To Turn In Company Equipment When Her Contract Ends, So She Makes It As Inconvenient As Possible

Imagine working from home even though the office for the company you work for is right around the corner from where you live.

When you eventually left that company and needed to turn in company equipment, would you simply walk over and turn it in, or would you let the company come to you?

In this story, one person is in this situation and decides to make turning in the equipment much more expensive and inconvenient for the company than it would have to be.

Keep reading for all the details.

(former) Employers messed me around, I cost them money Extremely petty and probably didn’t really cost them that much in the long run, but I felt satisfied doing it so 🤷‍♀️ I worked for a government organisation that spent the better part of last year messing us around about contracts (it’s cancelled – no wait we legally can’t do that – have an extra three months – wait no we REALLY need you guys and it’s the week before your contracts are up but could you maybe stay an extra three months and apply for permanent roles? Haha jk you don’t meet the criteria for the permanent position!)

Enough was enough!

So yeah, I was mad and totally done with them.

Well it was a WFH position and they provided a bunch of equipment, which of course had to be return. I literally live a five minute walk from the office…but I made them pay for a courier, AND pay to send me the labels.

She found the revenge pretty satisfying.

The first time round, the courier came before the labels did, so they had to rebook and send new labels…which happened over Christmas and coincided with a bunch of strikes so I never got those labels. Third time was the charm, and I found out it cost them £50 for the courier to take it basically round the corner 😂 Ultimately it achieved nothing, but I got some satisfaction from messing them around like they did with me!

At least it was an easy job for the courier.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think the revenge had much of an effect.

This person likes the level of pettiness.

Another person shares a similar situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

This person would’ve enjoyed doing the same thing.

Sometimes it doesn’t even matter if the revenge has much of an impact. It’s still satisfying to know that you could’ve made the situation easier for someone else and didn’t. She left on her terms, and that includes not walking over to the office.

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