Store Employee Tried To Explain Why A Shopper Didn’t Receive The Military Discount, But He Kept Interrupting Before She Could Finish

Discounts can get confusing, but this misunderstanding happened in the least likely store possible.

What happens when a military customer demands a military discount inside an already-discounted military-only exchange?

Before the cashier could explain, the man accused them of disrespect and stormed out.

Here’s how the confusion spread amongst the ranks.

Where’s my military discount?! I work at a military exchange, specifically the liquor department. We have a small counter with two registers positioned beside an exit. A military exchange is a store specifically for members of the military and their dependents. There’s no sales tax and many, if not most, items are cheaper than outside stores.

This woman asked for the military ID of the customer.

Unlike most exchanges, we’re not located on a base, so we occasionally get people who aren’t authorized to shop wandering in. This was not one of those cases. An older man came to my register to make a small purchase and I asked him for his military ID. He showed it. We completed the transaction and I gave him his receipt.

The customer asked for his military discount.

Rather than stepping away he stared suspiciously at his receipt. “Where’s my military discount?!” he said angrily. I get that question in joke form a few times a day, but a serious and angry question was a new one. “What?” was all I could come up with. “My discount? I showed you my ID!” “Uh, we don’t give military discounts. I asked for your ID because—”

The customer cut her off and stormed out of the store.

The customer cut me off with angry comments about ‘disrespect’ and how he was never shopping here again. Before I could say anything else he snatched up his bag and stomped out the door. I shook my head in amazement, and then turned to the next person in line, who was frowning at me. “Why don’t you give military discounts?” My field of flying figs got a blight that day.

They’re already getting a good deal just by shopping there.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal experience.

This person gives a good explanation.

Indeed!

Someone who served in the Marines speaks up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

Finally, short and simple.

The customer was already shopping tax-free at lower prices in a store reserved for military families, yet he wanted another discount.

After he stormed out, the next shopper somehow asked the cashier the exact same question.

The exchange offered plenty of savings, but common sense was completely out of stock.