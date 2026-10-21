Supervisor Does An Amazing Job Motivating His Employees To Work Hard, But When He Loses His Temper In A Meeting, He Gets Demoted

A lot of employees tend to like to criticize management, and sometimes there are good reasons for this. Some managers really don’t know what they’re doing, don’t understand what the employees are doing, and make truly awful decisions.

The supervisor in this story actually did something pretty outside the box. His employees responded so well that the other employees in the company were jealous.

That led to problems, including the awesome supervisor getting demoted.

Keep reading to find out all the details including how he manages to get his demotion reversed.

Everybody follows superiors orders, even towards downhill About 5 months ago I started a new job as an executive in an engineering company. I’m much younger than other colleagues at the same level so I was faced with a lot of hostility from them. To prove myself I had to work smarter and harder than ever.

Wow! This sounds like an amazing work policy!

Within my authority, I cancelled attendance police on the units under my command, and moved to management by objective. Basically i’d works list for the week, and whenever an employee finished he is free, so most of them wold work like 12 to 14 hours for three days, and have minimal or no work for the other two, and have long weekends. It’s a win win situation, nothing is late and employees enjoy more personal time.

But he’s getting backlash for his decision.

In meetings, I’d be called off for having undisciplined subordinates, and I’d stand my grounds defending them. Last quarter report indicated unheard off performance from my units, which made me proud of course, but the acrimony in the air was choking. few days later (about a month ago) I got called to the meeting room, some exceutives with the ceo are presents. I’ve been told that my acts are negatively affecting other departments and causing stoppage, and everybody demanding same treatment as yours. I said no problem then why don’t other excutives do the same.

Uh-oh! He really lost his temper.

To keep it short verbal fight broke off. Basically I got very angry, lost control and stated I should be the ceo since i’m more capable than others in the room, (all of them are older than me by at least 15 years). Immedeatily after that, ceo said i’m demoted to the rank of engineer until further notice, and another executive is in charge of my unit. I stayed calm and said yes sir, then returned to my office.

He had to break the news to the employees who reported to him.

My subordinates gathered for the weekly meeting and I broke the news for them i’m no longer your boss, and told them whole story. Came new boss and cancelled every policy I made, and was the annoying boss cliche trying to impose his authority. I complied with everything he demanded while preparing to depart the company.

The employees are not happy with this change.

My ex subordinates kept demanding me to do anything and regain my position. But I just decline everytime. They would say we will follow your orders and will ignore the boss. But i’d say no.

But the employees eventually took OP’s lead.

Then all of them united and did the same as me, doing exactly as demanded, without questioning. I don’t know why but other departments followed along, just applying orders without any questions. This caused a lot of delays and errors all over the company. In just one month the situation was bad enough to catch the attention of chairman of the board.

The chairman wanted to see him.

Yesterday, I got called to the chairman office, (BTW he is the one who assigned me the role from the beginning) found the ceo present as well. The story was already told after he noticed my absence from 4 weekly meetings. Basically I got a proposition to regain my position but to consider the consultation of ceo before any decision.

That wasn’t good enough.

I refused, either more than before or i’m leaving. After a rant from the ceo, it was settled that I regain my powers for now. But honestly i wouldn’t question leaving if a good oppourtinity presented itsefly soon.

Motivating employees to get their work done by letting them have a long weekend if they finish their work early really is genius and amazing management. All of the departments should’ve tried it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares their observation about how managers tend to think.

Results should be the goal.

One employee shares how they work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

It’s sad that this often seems to be true.

Companies that understand that happy employees will work harder would be much better off. Employees shouldn’t be tied to a 40 hour work week if they can get their work done more efficiently. It shouldn’t be a problem for employees to get their work done and get it done well.

I’m glad the chairman backed down and gave OP his job back. I hope other supervisors take OP’s lead.

Bad management can ruin a company.

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