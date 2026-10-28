Supervisor Works Excessive Overtime, So He Asks His Coworkers To Pick Up Extra Hours To Help Him Out

Being in charge doesn’t always mean you have it easier at work. In fact, it might mean that your work day is harder than anyone else’s.

In this story, we hear from someone who is like a supervisor but not technically a supervisor as far as his job title is concerned.

That doesn’t really matter. What matters is that he’s in charge, and he’s working a crazy amount of overtime hours because only one other person is willing to help out and work overtime.

He tried asking some coworkers to work a little overtime to help out, but they seemed to blame him for the work not getting done quicker.

Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong to even ask.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for wanting my co-workers to work overtime? I am not a manager, but I am above my coworkers in position and am acting manager when no manager is present. (so like a supervisor but it is not technically in my title) Me and another coworker have been putting in a min of 45 hours a week and I typically end up at about 50 on a slow week, on a bad one we end up doing 70+ (we are a mon-fri place so only in 5 days). I asked my other co-workers who typically get 40-44 ish even on bad weeks if they could ask me if they were good before leaving cuz of the amount of work (when it hits those 12+ hour days for 1 person) so that me and the other coworker are not doing almost all of the work.

The coworkers seem unwilling to help.

They responded with telling me and him that if we did not screw around and stuff that we would never have to stay that late. Well, my company can run reports on how much everyone does. And I on average do about 80% more then the people who typically do 40-44 hours, and the other coworker who stays late lags behind but the reports only show “how much you did in a specific field” and not overall everything you do. but he is still about 30% higher then the others if not more. (and he does not go as hard into it as I do cuz he has a family) Well on a bad week I asked them if they would just say something to me before leaving and make sure we are caught up. And they basically blew up on me saying that I am awful and that it is my fault cuz I am slacking that we are not caught up, and that it is my fault that I have to stay that late to finish stuff.

He wasn’t asking them to work a lot of overtime.

I really only asked for like an extra 30min to maybe an hour. On bad days. Not daily, that way I could get home before 10pm (suppose to be off by 6pm) and only cost them an hour. (they get off at 3pm and I am asking them to stay to a max of until 4pm) I thought about just leaving at 6pm and showing them what it would be like if I did what they did to me to them. But that made me actually feel like a jerk so I did not do it. (which on that day I got home at 11pm) A bit more context, the one time I did accidently leave something to be done for the early crew to do I get yelled at for not doing it before I left by said morning crew, and ended up sending one of them home cuz they came at me yelling from the start. So AITA for wanting them to put in a little extra so I do not have to put my whole life into it? If I am then what should I do differently?

It sounds like the real problem is that they need to hire someone else since there’s much more work to do than the people working all day can handle. Nobody should have to work as much overtime as OP is putting in.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he needs to leave his coworkers alone.

Another person thinks the company needs more employees.

This person points out the real problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

Here’s a suggestion to talk to the employer.

The coworkers shouldn’t be required to work overtime. It’s fine for them to say “no.” OP shouldn’t be required to work overtime either, especially as much overtime as he’s currently working. He really should talk to his employer about the overtime issue. Hiring another person would make a huge difference, and it might even save the company money by not paying so much in overtime pay.

Nobody should be forced to be a workaholic.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a cashier who got annoyed with a group of friends who insisted on returning their items separately. Read Story →