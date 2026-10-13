Teacher Gave Several Students Detention, Then Left School And Went Home, Leaving Them There Alone

The world was different years ago when people didn’t have cell phones, and teachers were able to get away with some terrible behavior in some situations.

That was the case in this story when a teacher told several kids that they had detention (for no reason) and demanded that they stay in the classroom until he told them they could leave.

He, however, just went home for the day. Hours later, they worked up the courage to leave, and they were lucky to find that the principal of the school happened to still be there to get them home safely. That teacher was fired after it came out that he had a long history of being physically abusive to the students.

There is no excuse for this type of behavior, and it is good that the school took it seriously. Read through the full story below and see what you think of what happened.

Mean old teacher chooses 8 random grade 7 students to stay after school when it ends for the day. In winter. Way back in the dinosaur age I had 2 teachers who were violent bullies. 1 in grade 2 and the other one in grade 7.

How would a violent bully teacher even keep their job?

My dad talked to my grade 2 teacher, who after the conversation, cleaned up her act. This story is about a nasty, mean, old abusive grade 7 teacher.

Ok, so they can’t call for help if it is needed.

The grade 7 teacher (hereinafter known as Mr. M) was a part-time substitute who decided to randomly choose 8 of us to stay after school one day. No reason was given. This was a rural school in a hilly forested area of western Canada. Think forestry and logging roads. Cell phones did not exist in those days. Landlines did not extend to these remote locations and in 99% still don’t.

Communication was a lot different back then.

The school had a landline, but most of us lived in remote areas without land-line service. I lived in a remote sawmill camp with a radio phone system. People trying to reach anyone at camp by phone had to dial a land-line number and hope someone answered at the other end, who then, through some magical wizardry, patched the land-line with the radiophone system and then you hoped someone was in the office in camp to pick up the call.

Where did he go? And why is he doing this?

Anyway, Mr. M left the classroom and told us that we were not allowed to leave the classroom under any circumstances. Not even to go to the washroom. Well, time went by and we noticed that the school was becoming quieter and quieter. By 5 pm, it was so quiet that we thought we were the only ones left. We were all concerned about leaving the classroom to try to find Mr. M. basically because we were terrified of him.

What an awful teacher.

He had no qualms of taking a pointer stick and smashing it anywhere on our bodies as hard as he could for even imaginary stuff. He would kick, slap, punch, and throw whatever he had on hand at whoever he thought had done something wrong, even though it was nothing. Asking a question for clarification on something he was trying to teach would result in immediate, and swift punishment corporal punishment was allowed in those days, but I don’t think kicking and punching a kid was allowed. Mr M didn’t care about any rules that he was supposed to follow.

They finally worked up the courage to leave.

I digress. We all knew that our parents would be worried by now that we weren’t on the bus. We thought we would be stuck at school overnight. Some of the kids had parents who didn’t have vehicles either. Well, we had a vote, and me and one other kid were the lucky ones ‘picked’ to see if there was still an adult about. We discovered that the only one left was the principal who taught us in the mornings. I’ll call him Mr. E. Mr. E was awesome. Mr. E was beyond shocked when we explained what had happened.

Thank God that the principal was still there to help them.

He asked us a bunch of questions and we ended up spilling the beans on Mr M, who had been abusive to us since day 1. That horrible man didn’t have favourites to be nice to. He hated all of us, but he certainly had a favourite that he liked to pick on the most. That’s a story for another time. Mr E organized rides for everyone and drove some kids (who lived the furthest away) home himself. 2 of us had parents who picked us up. I didn’t get home till 8pm that day and some of the others didn’t get home until much later.

Mr. M better have gotten fired.

Mr. E didn’t get home until well after midnight. I’m not surprised though, as you can easily get lost on those logging roads in the back country if you’ve never driven in that area before. It’s even worse at night with cloud cover or when it’s heavily snowing/raining. All of your reference points are obscured. We later learned that Mr M was the first teacher out of the school that day and didn’t tell a single soul that he had kept 8 students behind and school ended at 3:00 pm.

There is no excuse for what he did.

We also learned that he was abusive to all kids he taught in the school district, so we weren’t the only ones to suffer at his hands and feet. Mr E was a very, very unhappy man. (You learn a lot of gossip when you evesdrop on the teachers lounge.) Let’s just say that the end result was that we never saw Mr M again. He had been permanently “retired” and never taught again. Thank God. He was absolutely the meanest old man I had ever known and should never have been allowed into any classroom.

It is good to see that he was fired and never put around kids again. This should have been done long ago, but better late than never.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This teacher really was malicious.

I was expecting the same thing as this commenter.

Oh, this is just terrible.

This commenter’s mother must have been very worried.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Put that guy in jail.

He deserved to be fired and much more. Let’s hope that the school system pressed charges against him, though I doubt they would. It doesn’t sound like there would have been much proof that he really was abusive.

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