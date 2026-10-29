The Company Removed The Office Coffee Machine To Cut “Unnecessary Expenses,” So One Employee Fumed Over All The Team-Building Events It Still Paid For

Nothing says “we value our employees” quite like taking away their coffee.

One hardworking employee got an email announcing that the office coffee machine was being removed to cut “unnecessary expenses”.

The real kicker was that the same company had spent a small fortune on a team-building event the month before, where everyone sat in a conference room for four hours doing trust exercises and eating stale sandwiches.

The outrage started when the manager turned around and demanded employees find ways to stay energized and productive throughout the day, even without the extra caffeine.

Now the employee is wondering how anyone is supposed to survive the 2 PM slump without the one perk keeping half the office awake past lunch.

Keep reading for the full story.

My manager got rid of the office coffee machine to “save money” and I’m losing my mind So we got an email on Monday saying the office coffee machine is being removed because the company is trying to cut down on unnecessary expenses. UNNECESSARY EXPENSES??? IT’S COFFEE.

This company was no stranger to spending money on other things.

The same company that spent God knows how much on a team-building event last month where we sat in a conference room for 4 hours doing trust exercises and eating stale sandwiches. But sure. The coffee machine is what’s killing the budget, apparently.

That’s when leadership doubled down in the worst way.

And the worst part is our manager had the nerve to tell us that we should be finding ways to stay energized and productive throughout the day. Like, dude, you just took away the one thing keeping half this office awake past lunch.

To this disgruntled employee, it’s the principle of the thing.

I know I can bring coffee from home, but that’s not even the point. It’s the fact that they keep taking away small things that make being stuck in an office for 8 hours a little less miserable.

Coffee was a huge asset in keeping them alert, and now they’re worried about how they’ll get by.

By 2 PM, my brain is pretty much done. I used to grab another coffee and push through the rest of my work. Now I have to figure out some other way to stay focused because I’m not about to spend 20 minutes of my lunch break sitting in a drive-through just to get a cup of coffee. I barely get enough time to eat as it is.

Leadership won’t forgive a slip in performance, so now the employees are feeling the heat.

And of course, the deadlines haven’t changed. We’re still expected to get the same amount of work done with fewer perks and somehow be grateful about it. If this happened to anyone, what are you guys using to survive that 2 PM slump?

Coffee is a necessity when you have a demanding job.

What did Reddit have to say?

Corporate logic doesn’t always check out.

Companies seem to forget that loyalty is a two-way street.

There’s something to be said for morale, and this user gives a perfect example.

This user comments that maybe it’s time for the employee to start supplying their own coffee.

Leave it to corporate to target the one expense every employee actually uses and legitimately enjoys.

A coffee machine costs pennies per cup, while a four-hour trust exercise with stale sandwiches costs real money and delivered nothing but eye rolls.

At the end of the day, the machine was never really about caffeine. It was a sign that somebody cared about making working at the office bearable.

Some budget cuts hit harder than others.

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