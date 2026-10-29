The Shirk Report – Volume 916 – Oct 29

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Tiny asphalt habitat formed where a pole used to be

– Oddly terrifying

– Made for my brother who loves SpongeBob

– Mount Saint Helens

– Abandoned building in Iceland

– Finally, a kid without a phone

– Americans using European windows wrong

– Corn off the cob

– Emerald tree boa

– Got tired of the kids losing the remote

– Software glitch switched F1 cars to leisure mode

– The 1937 Packard Twelve Model 1507 in ballpoint pen

– Parkour

– Senior photo shoot interrupted by a bush fire

– When the problems are too many

– Clever retirement clogs

– Loop-the-loop

– Fixer-upper in Athens

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Monarch butterfly saved after landing in refried beans

– 9 Vampire Books to Sink Your Teeth Into

– How You Can Snag Cell Phone Insurance For Free

– The 30 Rock Mixtape

– Inside the mini factory where GM builds its EV future

– Perserverance rover breaks off-planet driving record

– What is ‘bloomscrolling’? Meet doomscrolling’s happier alternative.

– Plumber Gives Tips About How To Prepare Your House For Winter

– Chance Encounter Led to One of the Year’s Biggest Hits

– The annoying scam that may be hiding in your work calendar

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND