October 29, 2026 at 12:55 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 916 – Oct 29

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 916 – Oct 29

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Tiny asphalt habitat formed where a pole used to be
Oddly terrifying
Made for my brother who loves SpongeBob
Mount Saint Helens
Abandoned building in Iceland
Finally, a kid without a phone
Americans using European windows wrong
Corn off the cob
Emerald tree boa
Got tired of the kids losing the remote
Software glitch switched F1 cars to leisure mode
The 1937 Packard Twelve Model 1507 in ballpoint pen
Parkour
Senior photo shoot interrupted by a bush fire
When the problems are too many
Clever retirement clogs
Loop-the-loop
Fixer-upper in Athens
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Monarch butterfly saved after landing in refried beans
9 Vampire Books to Sink Your Teeth Into
How You Can Snag Cell Phone Insurance For Free
The 30 Rock Mixtape
Inside the mini factory where GM builds its EV future
Perserverance rover breaks off-planet driving record
What is ‘bloomscrolling’? Meet doomscrolling’s happier alternative.
Plumber Gives Tips About How To Prepare Your House For Winter
Chance Encounter Led to One of the Year’s Biggest Hits
The annoying scam that may be hiding in your work calendar

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 916 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 916 – Oct 29

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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