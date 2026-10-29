The Shirk Report – Volume 916 – Oct 29
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Tiny asphalt habitat formed where a pole used to be
– Oddly terrifying
– Made for my brother who loves SpongeBob
– Mount Saint Helens
– Abandoned building in Iceland
– Finally, a kid without a phone
– Americans using European windows wrong
– Corn off the cob
– Emerald tree boa
– Got tired of the kids losing the remote
– Software glitch switched F1 cars to leisure mode
– The 1937 Packard Twelve Model 1507 in ballpoint pen
– Parkour
– Senior photo shoot interrupted by a bush fire
– When the problems are too many
– Clever retirement clogs
– Loop-the-loop
– Fixer-upper in Athens
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Monarch butterfly saved after landing in refried beans
– 9 Vampire Books to Sink Your Teeth Into
– How You Can Snag Cell Phone Insurance For Free
– The 30 Rock Mixtape
– Inside the mini factory where GM builds its EV future
– Perserverance rover breaks off-planet driving record
– What is ‘bloomscrolling’? Meet doomscrolling’s happier alternative.
– Plumber Gives Tips About How To Prepare Your House For Winter
– Chance Encounter Led to One of the Year’s Biggest Hits
– The annoying scam that may be hiding in your work calendar
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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