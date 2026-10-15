The Shirk Report – Volume 914 – Oct 15

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Just a normal cosplay event

– I will survive!

– NYC drivers, right?

– The wonders of physics

– During the height of the 1996 sweater craze

– Danger noodle

– Eiffel Tower in Paris, TX

– Peak craftsmanship

– Autumn might be the best season

– Harbor security is always watching

– Battling the shadow

– $.25 hotdog night

– Introducing the capybara U-boat

– Grandpa and grandson

– Food server flex

– Feeding station for stray animals outside of Athens

– Harvested 6 boxes of honey from 3 bee hives today

– The nugs are being downsized

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– These 8 Teachers Went Way out of Their Way for Their Students

– Robot dog runs a marathon faster than the average human, all on a single charge

– The Human Habits That Still Matter

– Will the AI Bubble Destroy our Retirement?

– Pokémon card resellers have turned collecting into an online blood sport

– Starship reaches orbit for the first time ever but returns home early

– A Mathematician Discovered a New Eight-Faced Shape. It Looks Like a Glitch in Reality

– The Best Halloween Trivia Questions to Trick-or-Treat Your Brain

– People Talk About When They Think the Bad Guys in Stories Were Actually Right

– America’s empty bedrooms are up for grabs

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND