The Shirk Report – Volume 914 – Oct 15
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Just a normal cosplay event
– I will survive!
– NYC drivers, right?
– The wonders of physics
– During the height of the 1996 sweater craze
– Danger noodle
– Eiffel Tower in Paris, TX
– Peak craftsmanship
– Autumn might be the best season
– Harbor security is always watching
– Battling the shadow
– $.25 hotdog night
– Introducing the capybara U-boat
– Grandpa and grandson
– Food server flex
– Feeding station for stray animals outside of Athens
– Harvested 6 boxes of honey from 3 bee hives today
– The nugs are being downsized
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– These 8 Teachers Went Way out of Their Way for Their Students
– Robot dog runs a marathon faster than the average human, all on a single charge
– The Human Habits That Still Matter
– Will the AI Bubble Destroy our Retirement?
– Pokémon card resellers have turned collecting into an online blood sport
– Starship reaches orbit for the first time ever but returns home early
– A Mathematician Discovered a New Eight-Faced Shape. It Looks Like a Glitch in Reality
– The Best Halloween Trivia Questions to Trick-or-Treat Your Brain
– People Talk About When They Think the Bad Guys in Stories Were Actually Right
– America’s empty bedrooms are up for grabs
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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