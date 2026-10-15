October 15, 2026 at 12:55 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 914 – Oct 15

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 914 – Oct 15

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Just a normal cosplay event
I will survive!
NYC drivers, right?
The wonders of physics
During the height of the 1996 sweater craze
Danger noodle
Eiffel Tower in Paris, TX
Peak craftsmanship
Autumn might be the best season
Harbor security is always watching
Battling the shadow
$.25 hotdog night
Introducing the capybara U-boat
Grandpa and grandson
Food server flex
Feeding station for stray animals outside of Athens
Harvested 6 boxes of honey from 3 bee hives today
The nugs are being downsized
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

These 8 Teachers Went Way out of Their Way for Their Students
Robot dog runs a marathon faster than the average human, all on a single charge
The Human Habits That Still Matter
Will the AI Bubble Destroy our Retirement?
Pokémon card resellers have turned collecting into an online blood sport
Starship reaches orbit for the first time ever but returns home early
A Mathematician Discovered a New Eight-Faced Shape. It Looks Like a Glitch in Reality
The Best Halloween Trivia Questions to Trick-or-Treat Your Brain
People Talk About When They Think the Bad Guys in Stories Were Actually Right
America’s empty bedrooms are up for grabs

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 914 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 914 – Oct 15

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter