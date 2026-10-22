The Shirk Report – Volume 915 – Oct 22
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Dahi Handi festival
– A little too lifelike
– Magnet used to remove objects that can cause flat tires
– Industrial-grade lumber cutting
– Cymbals about to crash
– All warfare is based on deception
– Lost and found: Partially smashed three-tier cake and some rental bikes
– Classic electrician prank
– Sneezing her glasses off
– The green crested lizard
– It’s meat-on-sticks season, y’all
– This pool in Iceland
– Open up!
– Rain on the windshield turned the scene into an oil painting
– Little help here?
– Warm and cozy
– PCB milling with perfect precision
– The autumn Milky Way arch
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– California Scientist Celebrates Nobel Prize By Making His Kids’ School Lunches
– This remote-controlled wagon is silly but so very useful
– Most Halloween-Obsessed States in America, Ranked
– These 11 Unpopular Best Friend Opinions Might Just Make You Rethink Everything
– The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement
– Searching for Detroit’s Favorite Dish
– Space Force Just Retired the Satellites That Watched for World War III
– Budding food scrap pickup services want your coffee grounds and eggshells
– How to Turn Your Broken Refrigerator Into a Cool Outdoor Bar
– Hollywood’s tech movie boom has arrived
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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