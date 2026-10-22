October 22, 2026 at 12:55 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 915 – Oct 22

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 915 – Oct 22

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Dahi Handi festival
A little too lifelike
Magnet used to remove objects that can cause flat tires
Industrial-grade lumber cutting
Cymbals about to crash
All warfare is based on deception
Lost and found: Partially smashed three-tier cake and some rental bikes
Classic electrician prank
Sneezing her glasses off
The green crested lizard
It’s meat-on-sticks season, y’all
This pool in Iceland
Open up!
Rain on the windshield turned the scene into an oil painting
Little help here?
Warm and cozy
PCB milling with perfect precision
The autumn Milky Way arch
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

California Scientist Celebrates Nobel Prize By Making His Kids’ School Lunches
This remote-controlled wagon is silly but so very useful
Most Halloween-Obsessed States in America, Ranked
These 11 Unpopular Best Friend Opinions Might Just Make You Rethink Everything
The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement
Searching for Detroit’s Favorite Dish
Space Force Just Retired the Satellites That Watched for World War III
Budding food scrap pickup services want your coffee grounds and eggshells
How to Turn Your Broken Refrigerator Into a Cool Outdoor Bar
Hollywood’s tech movie boom has arrived

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 915 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 915 – Oct 22

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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