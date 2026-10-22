The Shirk Report – Volume 915 – Oct 22

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Dahi Handi festival

– A little too lifelike

– Magnet used to remove objects that can cause flat tires

– Industrial-grade lumber cutting

– Cymbals about to crash

– All warfare is based on deception

– Lost and found: Partially smashed three-tier cake and some rental bikes

– Classic electrician prank

– Sneezing her glasses off

– The green crested lizard

– It’s meat-on-sticks season, y’all

– This pool in Iceland

– Open up!

– Rain on the windshield turned the scene into an oil painting

– Little help here?

– Warm and cozy

– PCB milling with perfect precision

– The autumn Milky Way arch

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– California Scientist Celebrates Nobel Prize By Making His Kids’ School Lunches

– This remote-controlled wagon is silly but so very useful

– Most Halloween-Obsessed States in America, Ranked

– These 11 Unpopular Best Friend Opinions Might Just Make You Rethink Everything

– The Shockingly Simple Math Behind Early Retirement

– Searching for Detroit’s Favorite Dish

– Space Force Just Retired the Satellites That Watched for World War III

– Budding food scrap pickup services want your coffee grounds and eggshells

– How to Turn Your Broken Refrigerator Into a Cool Outdoor Bar

– Hollywood’s tech movie boom has arrived

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND