They Moved To Escape Their Neighbor’s Loud Dog, But Their New Neighbors Had A Barking Dog Of Their Own

Living next to a noisy untrained dog is always frustrating, but imagine having a baby to take care of plus the loud dog barking from the neighbor’s house.

A couple is dealing with this annoying situation and they’re not handling it very well.

After moving house specifically to escape a neighbor’s dog that barked incessantly whenever it was left alone, they discovered that their new neighbors also had a loud dog.

What would you do in their situation?

Read the full story below.

Neighbour’s dog barks constantly when alone. My partner and I moved house late last year. For context, we live in the UK. Cutting a long story short, we moved to get away from our neighbour’s dog, which barked constantly whenever they left the house. This could be for hours on end – it would not stop until they got home. It was making us both miserable as sin. I spoke to the neighbour, nothing improved. Anyway, turns out, our new neighbours also have a dog… that’s the same, if not worse, than the old one.

It’s not ideal at all.

For context this time, we had a baby back in May. We love her to pieces, but she’s always been difficult. We’re both exhausted. For the past few weeks, our next door neighbours (we live in a semi-detached), have been out most evenings from 6pm till 10pm (I have no idea where they go or what they do?!). So, essentially, our evenings now consist of fighting our daughter to sleep, and to keep her asleep while the dog barks constantly. It’s making us both miserable again.

They’re not sure how to approach it.

Now the issue is, we aren’t confrontational people. The neighbours know the dog barks; one of them apologised about its barking soon after we moved in when they came to collect a parcel. We brushed it off, trying to be polite, thinking also they’d do something about it. I’m reluctant to confront them about it for one reason which is plainly embarrassing. There’s been a few times when the dog has been barking where, in my own living room, I’ve ranted to partner about the neighbour’s dog. I’ve said some pretty horrible things about, wishing it all manner of ills. I said these things quite loudly, out of pure frustration and exhaustion. I think my neighbours, somehow, perhaps through their Ring door bell, have heard me.

This made him feel insecure.

I think this because they aren’t friendly with us anymore, and also they’ve started beeping their car horn both when they leave and return to the house, as if to wind their dog up. I honestly can’t think of another reason for this. Anyway, I’m paranoid, and I’d rather not be confronted about these things I’ve said. I get it’s my bad, and not my finest moment. But it was pure desperation.

So what now?

Now my partner isn’t going to confront them about it. She just isn’t that type of person. I don’t know what to do. We can’t afford to move again. We don’t like confrontation. Should I just contact the council? Would you just confront them anyway? I feel trapped and this dog is just ruining our lives. I work full time. I get up at 5am (after having broken, baby interrupted sleep all night), go to work, come home, do house work, spend the evening battling my baby sleep, all the while listening to a dog bark incessantly. It’s just driving me mad.

Not liking confrontation has its consequences.

What would you do? Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

Someone shares a similar experience.

How is this off-topic? Anyways, maybe it can help a bit.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

Another experience.

Taking care of a baby while working full-time is exhausting enough without having a dog bark for hours every evening. Their frustration and even anger is 100% understandable.

Training dogs should be obligatory to own one worldwide.

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