Two Women Moved Into Their Apartment Unexpectedly And One Of Them Has A Horrible And Dangerous Past, So The Existing Tenants Want Her Out But Nobody Will Help Them And They Are Scared

Choosing your roommates is an important decision that needs to be taken very seriously, but sometimes the choice is taken away from you.

What would you do if two women moved into your apartment unexpectedly, and one of them was a horrible person who had done lots of awful things in the past?

That is what happened to the tenants in this story, and now they are trying to find a way to get rid of these new tenants, but nobody will help them.

In my opinion, they need to get the police involved and get rid of these ladies fast. Read on to see if you agree.

Roommate bringing over a psycho I need advice on how to get this girl out of the apartment.

Wait, how was she able to move in without permission from the existing tenants?

So, we had this girl move in a few weeks ago, Anna (fake name). She wasn’t supposed to be in our apartment, but the apartment she was supposed to move into was not finished, so she signed a lease here. We didn’t get a notification or anything. Now, Anna is LOUD at all hours and is messy. I can handle that, though. What I can’t handle, is her bringing over her psycho friend (Emma) that got kicked out of her own apartment in the floor directly below us. Emma was kicked out for:

Let’s see what she did.

-stealing kitchen items like tongs, dishwashing soap, pans

-stealing half her roommates stuff on the way out

-giving her roommates belongings to random people she was bringing into the apartment at 3 in the morning

Wow, these are serious.

-doing whippets, coke, and adderall in the apartment (she’s 19 btw (college apartment))

-smoking weed in the apartment

-inviting random people over at 3 in the morning that stayed til 9 to do drugs with

There is no way they should let her stay in the apartment.

-blasted music til 5am on repeat

-roommates bought pepper spray to use potentially against HER

-roommates felt it was necessary to lock their doors at night

What is wrong with this woman?

-broke their stuff on purpose

-ripped her roommates photos off the fridge

-threw up on the balcony and didn’t clean it and dropped stuff out there (still didn’t clean it)

These are serious safety issues.

-left doors open, accumulating to dead love bugs on the walls

-went into other ppls apartments uninvited

-cooked in OTHER PEOPLES APARTMENTS that she barely knew or were strangers with with THEIR food

Why would she even do these things?

-rearranged her roommates room without asking

-took all her roommates food and either ate all of it or gave it to random ppl

-left the apartment a complete mess to the point they were getting bugs

The police need to be involved.

This girl was kicked out of her lease and was supposed to have her parents take her home for rehab. She escaped and is now back here. Now, Anna is letting this girl stay at our apartment even though I EXPLICITLY told her not to. I am a law student going through my first year and I genuinely cannot deal with this girl being here.

Why could they not report her for drugs?

She needs serious help and needs to go home and frankly, she scares me. She’s basically a homeless druggie living in our apartment right now, and causing issues. The other two roommates here also do not want her here. What do I do??? The people downstairs where she used to live say that we can’t report her for drugs because then she “can’t break her lease”. Help!!!

This is a very serious situation that they need to act upon immediately. Reporting the people to the landlord and the police is an essential first step.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have any suggestions as well.

This really is the only obvious answer.

Yup, just be blunt with her.

Getting legal help is a good suggestion.

There must be some rules about this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

This is just nuts.

They cannot put up with someone like this living in their apartment. Getting the landlord and the police involved right away is really their only option.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list. Read Story →