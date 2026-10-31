Two Young Men Brazenly Cut in Front of His Wife in Line—So He Kept Their Dropped Cash as Instant Karma

Kids are taught to line up from a very young age, and at the same time, they’re taught not to cut in line. Cutting in line is really annoying, but even though even young kids should know better, some adults are still guilty of line cutting.

In this story, one man is at the airport with his wife when she’s in line to get coffee. He notices a couple young men cut in line in front of her, and this really bothers both of them.

Instead of confronting the line cutters, the wife vents about it to her husband, but she had no idea he got revenge on her behalf.

Let’s read all about it.

Queue jumpers drop money. A few years ago at Rome airport we were approaching a coffee kiosk when two tall Italian lads (in their 20s) strode up talking loudly and laughing and totally ignoring us. My wife joined the queue but stood back about three feet from the person in front. These two lads then strode across and inserted themselves in front of my wife, still talking loudly, and completely ignoring the fact that she was there. I stepped up beside my wife to reinforce her presence but they continued to blank us and one took out his wallet and fished out some money.

Oops!

While doing this a note dropped to the ground. As he seemed to be oblivious to anything lower than his eye level he did not notice this. Nor did anyone else including my wife who was too busy fuming. Now normally I would pick up the money and offer it to the person that dropped it. That is how I was brought up.

This time, he did something different.

But as they had annoyed me I just stepped forward and put my foot on top of it.

They got served and left, my wife took her turn up at the kiosk and returned with the goods. She commented on the rudeness of these two at which point I said, Oh well never mind, maybe this 50 euro note that they dropped will make you feel better.

Was keeping the money the right thing to do, or was OP even worse than the annoying line cutters?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This is one way to look at it.

This person is suspicious.

Here’s a story about a restaurant.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

One person thinks it comes down to a cultural difference.

I wish he had included how his wife reacted when he showed her the money. Did she find it funny? Was she grateful? Did it make her feel better about the situation?

As the saying goes, what goes around comes around. Those annoying guys will probably never know what happened to their money.

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