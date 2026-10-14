Woman Fears Her Boyfriend’s Friend Will Drag Him Down, So She Wants Him to Cut Ties

Well, this sure doesn’t sound good…

When one person in a relationship doesn’t want their partner to hang out with a specific friend, things can get ugly.

Because a lot of people don’t like to be told what to do…or who they’re allowed to spend time with.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s concerned about her boyfriend and she doesn’t want him hanging out with a friend she thinks is nothing but TROUBLE.

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for wanting my boyfriend to stop hanging out with one of his friends? “My boyfriend and I (28 & 29) are together for 1.5 years and recently it’s been bothering me that he’s hanging out with this guy who I think is a bad influence. Let’s call the friend Luke. I initially liked him and his girlfriend and became friends with them. We often went on double dates. Him and his girlfriend were together for 7 years and they recently broke up. They broke up because he got jealous and threatened her, then broke up with her, he then tried to get back with her but she blocked him. I fully agree with her position. From what other women told me (not the GF herself), he is kind of a selfish and lazy person, and she was always doing all the work in the relationship.

Uh oh…

Since he is now single he has been asking my BF to hang out multiple times a week, to go to the club and drink with him. He has also gotten into hooking up with random women who said he didn’t even like. My BF is not much of a clubber but wants to go to keep his friend company through a rough time. I said that’s fine.

There’s a problem…

But it has been getting more frequent, and sometimes when we’re out together he’ll suddenly say “Luke wants to come”. It’s really annoying me because I don’t really care for this guy and don’t want to spend time with him. For now I have told I’m not going to be hanging out with him. If he wants him there it was going to be a boys night. Ideally though I just want him to stop hanging out with Luke because I think he’s trashy, and kind of a lazy bum. Because the more you hang out with someone the more likely to pick up their behavior. But would I be a jerk if I said this him? They have been close friends for 4+ years.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s WRONG.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Well, the people have spoken!

And it sounds like most folks think she needs to stay in her lane.

But I have a feeling that’s not gonna happen…

She thinks her boyfriend’s friend is definitely a bad influence!