Woman Finds Her Childhood Bully On Social Media And Considers Confronting Her About The Trauma She Caused

Some things simply belong in the past…

Look, I get it: being bullied as a kid is awful and it can be hard for anyone to let go of those feelings of resentment.

But you gotta move on with your life and just put it behind you at some point.

The woman who wrote today’s story is pushing 60-years-old and she’s still having a hard time getting over her childhood bully.

Take a look at what she had to say about this situation.

WIBTA for confronting the person who bullied me as a child 45 years ago? “I, 56 female, was terribly bullied as a child, especially in Grade 6. My worst bully, I will call her “Amanda” was relentless. Amanda and I were friends until 5th/6th grade. At that time, I had to wear a brace which she would mock.

Kids can be pretty awful…

She called me fat and ugly in front of the other students daily; she ridiculed my clothes, threw erasers and basketballs at me in PE class and made sure I was the very last person chosen for PE teams – she did this by loudly announcing what a useless athlete I was. School was very different then. There were no “anti-bullying” programs. In fact, the teachers often participated. I realize that “Amanda” was an eleven year old girl at the time and kids are often cruel. This happened 45 years ago. I have had a pretty good life, but not an easy one. I have a successful business career and a good family.

She still has her issues…

However, to this day, I am unable to make friends. I am awkward and I try too hard and ultimately push people away. I try not to do these things, but the same patterns emerge. I do blame my childhood trauma for my inability to bond with people socially. I also blame Amanda for some of it. Recently, I found Amanda on social media. (She had posted a picture from when she was ~11 years old so I am sure it is her.) Ironically, her profession is connected to elementary school aged children. I have been thinking about reaching out to her since I discovered her online. She may be a wonderful person now? However, would I be a jerk if I reached out to Amanda to tell her how much her behavior hurt and affected me when I was 11?

Let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

And this Reddit user asked some questions.

I get it, but it’s time…

Time to let it go!

She’d only be dredging up the past if she reached out to her old bully.

She’s having a hard time letting go of the past…