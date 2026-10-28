Woman Is Volun-Told To Drive Her Friend’s Daughter To Work, But The 2:40 AM Wake-Up Calls Are Pushing Her To Her Limit

There’s a big difference between being asked for a favor and being told you’re doing one.

A woman got a text from a friend announcing that she’d be picking up the friend’s daughter and driving her to work.

The daughter had just landed her first job at the same warehouse where the woman works, with a 4 a.m. start and no buses running that early.

The daughter doesn’t have a license, and she lives out of the woman’s way, which means leaving fifteen to twenty minutes earlier than usual. The woman already wakes up before the crack of dawn, so that extra bit of sleep is everything to her.

She agreed to help once, but questions how to prevent the arrangement from solidifying into a full-time gig.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to lose sleep to drive someone elses kid to work? Got a text from a friend telling me I’d be picking her kid up and taking her to work starting tomorrow. Didn’t ask, told me. Her daughter (18F) just got her first job at the warehouse where I (38F) work as a pick packer.

That’s when she started questioning why this task was somehow being forced on her.

I’m stoked for her, but I’m not keen on being expected to chauffeur her to work every day. She doesn’t have a license, and the buses don’t run early enough for our 4 a.m. start.

She tried to be nice, but worried her kindness would soon be taken advantage of.

I said yes to tomorrow, but I’m pretty sure this is going to become an ongoing thing. She’s out of my way. I’d have to leave 15-20 minutes earlier every day, and I’m up at 2:40 a.m. as it is. That extra 15-20 minute sleep-in is EVERYTHING to me. AITA if I tell my friend I’ll help out tomorrow, but I’m not doing daily lifts?

Sounds like this woman needs to nip this in the bud sooner rather than later.

What did Reddit have to say?

The least the mom can do is help out a little.

This user provides a potential script.

It’s important to set strong boundaries.

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Her friend wasn’t really acting in good faith by forcing this arrangement on her.

This woman agreed to a ride before she was ever officially asked for one, and that’s the whole problem.

A friend who texts “you’re driving her tomorrow” has skipped the courteous part where you actually ask for that person’s permission.

Saying yes to one day was generous, arguably more generous than the situation called for.

Her sleep isn’t up for debate, and neither are her boundaries.

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