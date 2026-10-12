October 12, 2026 at 3:10 pm

Woman’s Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex-Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

by Michael Levanduski

Elderly couple arguing

Shutterstock

It can be very hard to get over an ex, but if you want to be in another relationship, it is best to leave your ex in the past.

What would you do if your boyfriend of 10 years told you that he was planning on leaving his ex-wife half of his very significant retirement savings?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and while she doesn’t want the money for herself, she is hurt that he would send it to the ex-wife rather than his kids.

Personally, I think this is very disrespectful, and I don’t know if I would be able to remain with him if I were her. Read through the full story below.

Aio- my boyfriend of ten years wants to leave retirement money to ex wife- beyond what his divorce decree stipulates

My boyfriend of 10 years has an ex wife.

Why on Earth would he want to do this?

He has honored all components of his divorce agreement. He recently shared he would like to leave her half of another account (350k)…the other half to his grown three kids.

I don’t understand why he would leave his cheating ex wife any extra money.

This just seems crazy to me.

I’ve taken care of him through several surgeries. I didn’t ask for the money (I have my own)..but rather it should go to his kids…

He thinks because they were married for 20 years it would be “right”… they split everything when they divorced. She is not ill nor needing money…

There are plenty of red flags here.

This woman recently broke up with her boyfriend, and now does not want me to attend holidays with him and their grown kids…he did one holiday without me then declined to do any others without me.

I just feel enough with the hold this ex still has…I’m very hurt and haven’t spoken to him in several days.

Am I overreacting?

She is not overreacting at all. This is very unhealthy behavior, and he clearly does not respect her. If he can’t get over his ex, it is time to break up.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this story.

Skip the talk and just walk.

Comment 5 55 Womans Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

She can walk away.

Comment 4 59 Womans Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

Yup, leave him to his cheating ex.

Comment 3 61 Womans Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

This is a great idea.

Comment 2 64 Womans Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Whatever his reasons, it is disrespectful.

Comment 1 63 Womans Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

This is a matter of disrespect, not money. I don’t think I would be able to stay with someone like this.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Michael Levanduski

Senior Contributing Editor, Workplace & Community

Michael Levanduski is a veteran journalist and digital culture specialist with over 15 years of professional writing and research experience. While his background spans emerging technology and complex technical subjects, Michael specializes in analyzing workplace ethics, property disputes, and viral interpersonal dynamics across modern digital forums.

Since joining TwistedSifter in 2024, Michael has authored some of the publication’s most widely read coverage on corporate policy, malicious compliance, and neighborhood relations. Rather than simply aggregating online debates, he brings rigorous research, organizational context, and an empathetic editorial voice to everyday human dilemmas—transforming raw forum discussions into insightful, highly engaging narratives.

When he isn’t covering internet culture, Michael enjoys traveling, keeping up with tech trends, and spending time with his family. Connect with Michael on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter