Woman’s Boyfriend Of 10 Years Wants To Leave Half His Retirement Savings To His Ex-Wife, Leaving Her Feeling Betrayed

It can be very hard to get over an ex, but if you want to be in another relationship, it is best to leave your ex in the past.

What would you do if your boyfriend of 10 years told you that he was planning on leaving his ex-wife half of his very significant retirement savings?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and while she doesn’t want the money for herself, she is hurt that he would send it to the ex-wife rather than his kids.

Personally, I think this is very disrespectful, and I don’t know if I would be able to remain with him if I were her. Read through the full story below.

Aio- my boyfriend of ten years wants to leave retirement money to ex wife- beyond what his divorce decree stipulates My boyfriend of 10 years has an ex wife.

Why on Earth would he want to do this?

He has honored all components of his divorce agreement. He recently shared he would like to leave her half of another account (350k)…the other half to his grown three kids. I don’t understand why he would leave his cheating ex wife any extra money.

This just seems crazy to me.

I’ve taken care of him through several surgeries. I didn’t ask for the money (I have my own)..but rather it should go to his kids… He thinks because they were married for 20 years it would be “right”… they split everything when they divorced. She is not ill nor needing money…

There are plenty of red flags here.

This woman recently broke up with her boyfriend, and now does not want me to attend holidays with him and their grown kids…he did one holiday without me then declined to do any others without me. I just feel enough with the hold this ex still has…I’m very hurt and haven’t spoken to him in several days. Am I overreacting?

She is not overreacting at all. This is very unhealthy behavior, and he clearly does not respect her. If he can’t get over his ex, it is time to break up.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think of this story.

Skip the talk and just walk.

She can walk away.

Yup, leave him to his cheating ex.

This is a great idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Whatever his reasons, it is disrespectful.

This is a matter of disrespect, not money. I don’t think I would be able to stay with someone like this.

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