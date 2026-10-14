Woman’s Sister Is Pushing Her to Move In, But She’s Convinced It Would End Badly

Let me tell ya, you gotta be careful about who live with.

Sure, everyone’s circumstances are different, but if you have the option of NOT living with someone who you think might cause some issues, it’s best to trust your gut.

I’m right about this one, folks!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she doesn’t think it’s a good idea to move in with her sister.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to move in with my sister? “My sister (60) is having financial trouble. She’s recently divorced, lost her job, and is having trouble finding work. Moving in with her would help her financially…but I (58) don’t want to do it. Why not? Lots of reasons. Here are the biggest ones.

Let’s go down the list..

It would mean giving up my apartment that I love in a town I love. It’s semi urban here and she’s in the woods, ten minutes from the nearest store. Where I am, I can walk to restaurants, stores etc. Her area is completely car dependent. I’ve never felt comfortable in that type of area.

Her house is truly a hoarder’s mess that feels claustrophobic. My home is neat, with everything in it’s proper place. I thrive in the environment I’ve created in my home. Over there I’m overwhelmed by the chaos.

This is definitely not a good fit.

I work remotely and need a quiet atmosphere. She has three dogs that are always barking. I would not be able to concentrate on my work. Nor would I have a private space to work. After dealing with depression and anxiety all my life, I’ve finally found some peace within. I would not be able to maintain that living with her because she leads a chaotic lifestyle. We’ve been getting along lately but through our lives she has treated me very poorly. I can’t be sure she wouldn’t revert to her prior behavior if I moved in there. AITA for not wanting to risk my job and mental health? I feel like I would be sacrificing everything I’ve worked so hard to achieve so I can help her financially.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

It sounds like she’s right on the money with this one!

This would probably be a disaster…

There’s no way she should live with her sister!