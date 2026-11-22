A Cafe Worker Refused to Cover a Co-Worker’s Shift Because She’d Asked for That Day Off Weeks in Advance

A day off is a day off!

No debate, no disputes, end of story.

Or, at least that’s the way that it’s supposed to be…

But we all know things don’t always work that way, right?

Correct!

In today’s story, a cafe worker talked about how she reacted when her boss wanted her to work on her day off.

Check out what she had to say.

My boss tried to make me cover a shift on my pre-approved vacation day. “I’ve worked at this café for about a year. I put in my vacation request three weeks ago, and my manager signed off on it right away. I booked a day trip with my sister, bought tickets, everything was set. Yesterday afternoon, he texted me out of nowhere.

Uh oh…

A barista called in sick, and he wanted me to come in. He said it was an emergency and I “should be a team player.” I told him politely that I already had plans, and the vacation was approved. He kept pushing, saying the shop would be understaffed and it would be my fault if they struggled. I didn’t snap. I just forwarded the screenshot of his own approval message, and said I could not cancel my plans last minute.

Sorry, dude!

He got annoyed and said I was being uncooperative. I told him he could try to find a backup from the staff group chat, that was not my responsibility. An hour later, one of my coworkers messaged me. She picked up the shift. My manager never apologized. He just sent a short “fine” and left it at that. It felt good to stick to my boundaries without starting a fight.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

And this individual spoke up.

This is how it’s done, folks!

Her boss is a real piece of work, huh…?

Good for her for standing up for herself!