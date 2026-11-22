He Was Told He Hasn’t Worked Hard Enough to Earn a Promotion. Now He’s Fed Up

Well, isn’t that a kick in the head?

What does a worker have to do to get ahead these days?

Well, according to this story, it’s next to impossible…at least at his company.

In fact, he’s not only not getting ahead, he’s getting royally screwed over!

Check out what he had to say and you’ll understand why he’s so frustrated.

“You can’t get a promotion if you only do your job.” “My colleague is leaving and my manager decided to update my job description to align with my responsibilities. Thought it’d be a good time, after 2 years, to ask for a job title that reflects what I do (as I have managerial responsibilities with a very junior title).

Really?

I was told by my manager today that although she vouched for me, apparently, HR said if I’m not going “above and beyond” and doing tasks outside of my job description, then it doesn’t warrant a promotion. My manager then brought up a big project that needs completing within 3 months – and that delivering this would be good leverage. I am already performing well, at capacity. I haven’t been given the opportunity or had the time to do tasks outside of my job description, we are one person down, and now I’m being told this!

He’s not wrong!

I fully explained how this came across, specifically saying I felt like it was exploitative to expect this of employees and that delivering this project wouldn’t even guarantee any sort of promotion – and she agreed! Our company turnover is so high. All I was asking for was a title that reflects what I do, not a pay raise. She then sends over my updated job description and literally it says “lead and manage” on multiple points. At the same time, this week, I was teaching another manager how to copy and paste (more than once). If I don’t laugh, I will cry!

Now what…?

I stay away from HR, but should I speak to them confidentially get them to clarify? Should I sign the new job description? Not sure on how to proceed other than move on (but I hoped it wouldn’t come to that).”

Now it’s time to see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

And another Reddit user spoke up.

What a joke!

This guy needs to dust off his resume and find a new job…

Today!

He’s getting taken advantage of, no doubt about it!