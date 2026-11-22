A Charity Shop Manager Mocked His Laundry Skills, So He Took Back His Clothing Donation. Now He’s Deciding Whether Supporting the Charity Is Worth Dealing With Her Again

No matter what type of day you’re having, you should never take it out on a customer.

But that’s what happened when one man stopped by a charity shop to drop off a bag of clothes.

He’d called ahead and spoken to a friendly employee, so it caught him off guard when the manager greeted him rudely.

At first, she told him the shop could only take washed clothes, which wasn’t a problem because he’d already washed everything. But when he told her that, she had a negative comment to make about men using washing machines.

Then she opened the bag and just had to make a comment about how he had folded the clothes. At this point, he was rightfully upset and no longer wanted to donate the clothes to her.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA for withdrawing my clothes donation to a charity shop after the manager was rude to me? Had yesterday and today off work and decided to clear out my wardrobe. I ended up with a big bag of sweaters, shirts, and a few pairs of jeans. I called the charity shop yesterday and asked if they were accepting donations. I spoke to a lovely lady who said that her manager would be in tomorrow (today), and I could bring them in the afternoon. So I headed there around 2 p.m., walked in the door, and said that I had a donation.

From the moment he walked in, the manager had a bad attitude.

The lady looked at me and said, “Washed items only.” No hello or anything. I replied, saying they were all washed, and she responded with, “Makes a change. Men don’t normally know how to work a washing machine.” I kind of stood in shock, and she asked if she could take a look.

She opened the bag (I had folded them, but I don’t have a car, so I had to carry the bag into town, and a few had unfolded), looked at me, and said, “I guess folding them was a step too far, huh?”

Upset, he just took the clothes and left.

At this point, I got mad and just said, “You know what? Leave it. I’m taking them home with me.” She mentioned that it’s not her working day, but she came in especially for me and asked why I had wasted her time. I replied, stating that had she not been so rude, it wouldn’t have been a waste of time. So now I’ve got a big bag of clothes here I’m not sure what to do with. I’m not sure whether to take them in anyway and swallow my pride, as the charity is one that I value greatly. Alternatively, I can see if there is another one that can pick them up (that’s the only one within walking distance). AITA?

Wow! It sounds like the manager has some things going on in her life. That’s no way to treat a customer.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

That’s how it should be!

According to this comment, he needs to research and find a new place.

Well, that depends.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

This reader thinks he did the right thing.

Most people would’ve done the same thing!

Asking for clean clothes is one thing, but she had no reason to get all personal with it by insulting men.

If he still wants to support that charity, he could call ahead and ask when someone else will be there to take the bag.

And if he’d rather not go back, there are probably lots of other local charities willing to help if he does a little research.

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