A Pharmacy Customer Told the Tech He’d Already Tried Her Suggestion for Getting Refills. His Wife Overheard and Told Him to Quit Being Rude

It’s hard to know what to do when you get two different answers from the same pharmacy.

But that’s exactly what happened to one man when called to check on a prescription and found out his doctor’s office hadn’t sent it in yet.

While he was on the phone, the pharmacy tech suggested asking his doctor to order three months’ worth at a time. That sounded great to him, but he’d tried it before, and another tech at the same pharmacy had told him it wasn’t possible.

As he tried to explain what happened last time, his wife told him to quit being rude.

He thanked the tech and got off the phone, but he still couldn’t figure out what he’d said that bothered his wife.

Read on to see what you think about his conversation.

AITA for “arguing” with the customer service tech? I called my pharmacy asking for an update on my order. The tech said they didn’t have a request for an order on file. So we determined my doctor’s office hadn’t called it in yet. They mentioned I could have my doctor order three months’ worth at a time instead of one month’s worth, which my previous orders were for. I told them federal regulations didn’t allow that for this Rx.

Apparently, he had already been down the road before.

They said the doctor could order three months’ worth, and I’d simply have to call the pharmacy to request that each month be processed instead of autofilling it, but that way, I wouldn’t be as restricted. I told them that would be fantastic, but I’ve tried that before because that’s what my doctor suggested, and their other techs told me that wasn’t possible. She said that’s not how it works. The pharmacy doesn’t make those decisions. My doctor would have to be the one to decide to do that or not. I told her that’s exactly what my doctor did initially, but the pharmacy made my doctor issue monthly refills.

Then, his wife spoke up.

At that point, my wife snapped at me to quit being rude. And I’m like, huh? So I basically just ended the conversation as quickly as possible and thanked the tech for their time. I honestly can’t see any way I was rude or anything other than completely professional, but my wife insists I was. AITA?

Yikes. At least he got off the call pretty quickly after that.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about his conversation.

This reader has a prescription just like that.

That’s a good point.

This would be a great way to handle it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And here’s someone who goes the other way with it.

When you look at all the facts, this situation could go either way.

To start, we have no idea what his tone or demeanor was, so all we can do is make an educated guess.

However, if we go by what he said here, it doesn’t sound like he did anything wrong. It was more or less him trying to make sense of why he was being told something different all of a sudden.

That being said, maybe his wife heard a little attitude in his voice. We’ll never know.

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