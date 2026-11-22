A Gas Station Cashier Asked a Customer to Take Off His Helmet. He Called the Rule Childish, and She Said He Was the One Acting Like a Kid

Just because you don’t like a company’s policy doesn’t mean you can ignore it.

At the gas station where one woman worked, motorcyclists had to take off their helmets before she could turn on the pump.

So when a man tried to fill up with his helmet on, she asked him to take it off.

Once he came inside to pay, though, he told her the rule was childish because his helmet didn’t even cover his face.

She explained that it didn’t matter what kind of helmet he had, but he kept calling the rule childish until she’d heard it one too many times.

Read on to see how she turned the whole thing around on him.

Made a customer call himself childish. I’m a 25-year-old woman, and I work at a gas station. I’m 5’3″, and the guy in question was about 6′. I’m in the UK, where people pump their gas and then come inside to pay, pay at a window, etc. We have a store connected to our gas station, and the main register is the center of all operations. From here, we turn on pumps for customers, take gas payments, bag purchases, etc.

When it comes to the gas pumps, there are rules that have to be followed.

We have a bunch of rules that we need to follow for turning on pumps when people pick up the nozzles. One of these rules is to never authorize a pump if the car is running or if a biker is able to just hop on and ride off. The sub-rules of this policy mean that the bike rider needs to be off the bike, with the engine off and the helmet removed. It’s a policy. We need to follow this, or any drive-offs come out of our wallets. So a guy, let’s call him A, pulls up on a bike and tries pumping gas with his helmet on.

The guy’s behavior was rude from the start.

I ask him to remove the helmet, and he’s screaming across the entire gas station lot despite me being unable to hear him, as I’m in the store manning the main register. I continue serving customers as he barges into the store upon filling his bike. A: “Well, that’s childish. My helmet is open-faced.” Me: “Well, it’s our policy, I’m afraid. I can’t do anything about it.”

Even though she clearly told him the policy, he kept arguing.

A: “Well, it’s dumb. It’s an open-faced helmet.” Me: “Well, it’s policy. It doesn’t matter what type of helmet it is. I have to follow policy.” A starts to shout: “Well, that’s childish. I don’t believe you.” Me: “Well, it’s policy. Your gas comes to £10. Please pay.”

Then, he basically started calling her a liar.

A: “Well, that’s childish.” Me: “Your card was declined, sir. Please insert it. Again, I can’t change the policy.” A: “Well, I don’t believe you. It’s childish. It’s extremely childish. It’s open-faced.” Me: “Well, that’s our policy.”

Angry, he started cursing.

A: “I don’t believe you.” Me: “It’s still our policy, even if you don’t believe me.” After storming halfway out the door, A stomps back toward me. A: “Well, it’s ******* childish. I don’t believe you.”

Here’s where she turned it all around on him.

I’m now visibly frustrated, as I had just tried to serve a new customer. Me: “You know, I hate to agree, but yeah, I do think you’re being very childish.” A: “Yeah, I know…” before catching on and trailing off. Me: “Glad we agree on something, then.”

Apparently, this is the worst job she’s ever had.

He then stormed off, and I hope my backtalk made him stop to think, and I hope more people are being hired into jobs where they can defend themselves against customers. Because, jeez, some people are dumb. I’ve worked customer-facing jobs since I was 16, and this job is easily the worst. Since this incident last week, I’ve had 2 other people rant at me about that policy. One even asked me, “Well, what about cars?” And I genuinely had to stare for a second before I could manage to muster up a response of, “Do you know any car drivers who wear helmets? We make them turn off their engines.” Anyway, on that note, I hate people.

Wow. Customer like that make it really hard to keep your composure.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this story.

This person doesn’t think they’d have the patience for being a cashier.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think the policy is childish at all.

That’s hard not to wonder.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

Well, there you go.

What a waste of energy!

With all the complaining he did, he could’ve easily just taken off the helmet and started pumping fuel.

But instead, he decided to make the situation awkward for everyone.

Honestly, judging by his reaction, it almost seems as if he was up to no good.

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