Woman With Body Image Issues Has Started A New Therapy, But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Should Make Sure The Neighbors Aren’t Watching Her

It’s good to be comfortable in your own skin, but does that mean you should leave the windows wide open when you’re walking around undressed?

In this story, one woman has struggled with body image issues for a long time, but she found a new form of therapy that’s helping her work through those issues. The problem is that her boyfriend is concerned about what the neighbors and construction workers might think, and even more, what they might see.

She doesn’t seem concerned at all. Should she listen to her boyfriend, or is he overreacting?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not worrying about what the neighbors or construction workers are going to think about me practicing my body love therapy at home? I’ve had struggles with my body image and my bf knows that. I’ve shared so much with him, it’s not even funny. Lately, I’ve found a fantastic body image guru who has helped me to over come these issues through self love and acceptance. She encourages me towards nudism and to spend as much time as I can comfortably being in my skin so that I can observe and internalize it in its natural state doing normal things. Rather than the idealized image we might see when posing in front of a mirror. Or sometimes never at all if we are scared of getting undressed even by ourselves.

She doesn’t seem to want to close the blinds.

Unfortunately we have new construction both across the street and we have new sets of neighbors who can likely see into our living rooms and kitchens if it’s not too bright out or the sun’s in the wrong place. I don’t want any excuses to stop this therapy, it’s giving me so many positive results, but my bf thinks I should be either shutting the blinds every time (waste of efforts) or only do this in the bedroom facing away from the road. AITA here for sticking with what’s working for me? People have better things to do than peer into windows don’t they?

It’s not too much to ask to close the blinds so the neighbors can’t see in. I think her body positivity is going a bit too far if she doesn’t mind the neighbors and construction workers looking in at her.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person says to check the laws.

Another person says to close the blinds.

This person says to get curtains.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Another person tells her to listen to her boyfriend.

It’s one thing to work on being comfortable with your own body, but it’s another thing to do nothing to prevent the neighbors from seeing you without your clothes on. Her boyfriend is right, and she should listen to him. It’s not that hard to close the blinds. It’s really not too much to ask.

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