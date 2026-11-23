A Cashier Gives An Upset Customer Her Full Name After They Come Back To The Register, And Ten Minutes Later She’s Already Hearing About Their Complaint

When you’re working retail, small talk can be hard when you’ve got a line of 20 people waiting.

One cashier who worked in a busy tourist area was used to shifts like that.

So when the line backed up, she focused on ringing people up and getting them on their way.

But one customer seemed to take it personally when she didn’t make conversation.

After she had finished their transaction, they were almost out the door when they turned around and came back to demand her full name.

Read on to see what happened next.

Customer came back for my full name just to report me because i wasn’t making conversation with them. I used to work at a store in a heavy tourist area, so I was already used to the chaos, people from all over the world, and customers asking a million questions at once while you’re just trying to keep things moving. One day, I’m on the register, the line is stupid long, and I’m in full efficiency mode, scanning items fast, getting people in and out, and doing exactly what I’m supposed to do. Apparently… that was a problem.

Angry, the customer demanded her name.

This customer gets visibly annoyed that I’m not making small talk or “entertaining” them while ringing them up. I wasn’t rude and didn’t ignore them. I just wasn’t going out of my way to have a full conversation while there’s a whole line behind them. I finish ringing this customer up, hand them their receipt, and they straight-up snatch it out of my hand and walk off, clearly annoyed. I’m thinking, “Okay… weird, but whatever.”

Then, the call came in.

As the customer starts heading out the door, they come back, bolting toward me, demanding my full name. I stupidly gave it away because I knew where this was going, and I was curious to know if I’d finally get fired or not. Maybe 10 minutes later, someone in corporate or up the chain got the complaint from the customer and was mad at me because the “cashier was being rude and disrespectful.” Like… my bad for prioritizing getting 20 people through the line instead of giving you my life story??? Retail really has people thinking cashiers are there to be performers on demand. If I wanted to entertain people for a living, I would be a circus clown right now.

Yikes! It sounds like someone was having a bad day.

Let’s take a look at what thoughts the people over at Reddit had to share.

That’s a great point.

More than likely.

This person got a few complaints.

Here’s how this person would’ve responded.

It sounds like the customer made a big deal out of nothing.

But then again, we don’t know her tone of voice and only know what we’re being told here.

Sometimes, it only takes something small to set off someone who’s already having a bad day.

Either way, complaining to corporate over something so small is very petty.