A Man Wonders If He Should Mind His Own Business After Hearing His Neighbor Scream At Someone He Thinks Might Be The Guy’s Girlfriend

It’s hard to know when to get involved in someone else’s drama, especially when you don’t know exactly what’s going on.

That’s where one man found himself after hearing his neighbor screaming at someone.

His building was usually quiet, so it caught him off guard when he heard yelling and banging on the wall as he walked down the hall.

When it happened the first time, he couldn’t tell if anyone else was in the apartment. But when it happened a few days later, it sounded like a man screaming at his girlfriend over the phone.

It was so loud that he could make out every word and even got a recording. But now he’s unsure if he should say anything or stay out of it.

Read on to see what you would do if you were in the situation.

Apartment neighbor yelling at GF on phone I live in a very nice apartment building. I say that because it is high quality, and sound between units is not really an issue. Even walking down the hallway is super quiet because it’s just a well-built building. Within the last week, there have been 2 separate occasions when I have been walking down the hallway and I’ve heard yelling. Like, really insane yelling. The first time, I couldn’t hear another voice, so I wasn’t sure if the person he was yelling at was just scared and quiet or what. He was also banging on the wall.

Luckily, he can’t hear it in his apartment, but he sure can in the hallway.

The second time, it was clear it was a phone conversation, and from what I gathered, he was yelling at his girlfriend. I have never heard anyone speak like this to another human, and it’s really disturbing, honestly. It is so loud that I can hear everything he says clearly, and I have it recorded, too. It doesn’t bother me in my unit (to be fair, there’s a stairwell between us), but when I’m in the hallway, it’s truly so loud and disturbing. Is this a situation where I need to mind my own business? WWYD?

Yikes! That sounds like a pretty awkward situation.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would do.

This person would document and contact the landlord.

According to this comment, he could leave a note.

It does sound pretty sketchy.

Yes, let’s hope the GF gets herself out of that situation.

He should stay out of this for now.

For all he knows this guy was screaming at a video game or something.

But knowing how the guy acts, he should remain vigilant when in the hallways.

And if he ever hears a scream or someone fighting back, he should definitely act on it and call the cops.