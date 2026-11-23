A Student Thinks She’s Speaking For Her Class When She Asks To See The Exam Questions Early, But Her Classmates Turn On Her When The Teacher Reads Her Text Out Loud

Speaking up for the whole class can backfire when everyone suddenly acts like they had nothing to do with it.

At least that’s what happened to one student after her teacher asked if anyone wanted to see the questions before an exam.

Her teacher had provided them for a previous class, so when a friend encouraged her to ask, she sent the teacher a private text.

She explained how nervous she was about the exam and said she was asking for the whole class.

Then the next day, the teacher read the entire message out loud and asked the class if they’d really wanted her to ask. The only problem was that not one person backed her up.

Keep reading to see exactly what happened.

AITA cuz I asked for the question paper cuz of exam anxiety? We had an exam coming up, and I’m usually a straight-A student. Our teacher had given a previous class the exam questions ahead of time. This time, she asked if we wanted the questions, and obviously, everyone did. I usually pride myself on being fair and having strong morals, but I was genuinely overwhelmed this time and thought, **** it. I asked my classmates to ask her for the questions, but everyone was too scared. Eventually, I figured nobody was going to ask, so I texted her myself. I was actually pretty vulnerable in that message. I told her how anxious I was and said I was asking on behalf of the class. I asked her to post the questions in the group chat she and my classmates had set up. I also said I understood if she didn’t want to give them to us. She simply replied, “Very good.”

When the teacher confronted the class, her friend didn’t have her back.

The next day, she gathered the entire class and READ MY MESSAGE OUT LOUD. I was incredibly embarrassed because she read the part where I talked about feeling overwhelmed and anxious. She then asked if I’d actually asked on behalf of everyone. One of my friends, who had initially encouraged me to ask her, suddenly made a huge scene. “WHAT THE?! SHE’S LYING! I DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THIS!” I was genuinely annoyed. He could’ve just said no.

Then, the teacher basically said she had been joking.

Eventually, my teacher claimed she’d been sarcastic when she asked if we wanted the exam questions and that giving them out would go against her professional ethics. She also said she’d given the previous class their exam questions to boost their confidence. Then she went on about how I could’ve gotten into serious trouble for asking. I felt a little betrayed because my classmates went from encouraging me to ask her to all sighing and saying, “We tried to tell her you were being sarcastic, but she wouldn’t listen.” Anyway, I know what I did was wrong. I usually have very strong morals, but I genuinely think I was desperate this time. I wouldn’t have done it if I’d been asking for myself alone. I thought I was helping my friends and myself. I guess I have a bit of a savior complex. I want to help everyone, and I want people to like me. Sometimes that gets the better of me. Also, I got an A on the exam. AITA?

Yikes! That’s quite embarrassing!

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

This reader thinks the teacher is sending the wrong messages.

Here’s someone who would’ve reported her.

This reader is on her side.

Yes. That’s basically what happened.

The teacher should be ashamed of herself.

That’s not something you say to the class unless you mean it or you specify that you were joking afterward.

All of that aside, she had previously given the questions to another class. So, what makes this one so different that she couldn’t just do that?

She sounds very unprofessional and probably lost respect from students over this one.