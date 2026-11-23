School Starts Using A New Curriculum, But One Teacher Doesn’t Want To Adapt To The Changes

Imagine working with a coworker who is set in her ways and doesn’t like anything to change. What would you do if there were some big changes at work, but the coworker tried to keep doing things the old way? Would you let her do things her way, or would you insist that she needs to adapt to the new way?

In this story, one teacher is dealing with this exact situation with a coworker, but the biggest problem is that whether or not her coworker adapts to the changes impacts the children they work with.

She let her coworker have her way, but next time, she plans to insist that they do things the new way. Is that the right thing to do?

Let’s read all the details.

WIBTA if I told my coworker if she had an issue with what another coworker and I do, she should take it up with our supervisor? I (29F) work with who we will call Sue. We work with another coworker within our team, and we work with children. Sue doesn’t like change and verbalizes it everywhere she can. She often says it’s a waste of time, etc. She has been known to throw a bit of a fit when something is being done that she doesn’t like. Because of this, not many people like working with her.

It sounds like they work at a school.

We recently changed from one curriculum to another where the children have more choice. The way we were doing things is semi-old school. This curriculum is more up to date and science based. They have more choice this way. Two children from her old group (we are no longer separating into set small groups) wanted to sit with me for small group time.

Sue didn’t want to let the children choose.

She said “(Children) come sit at my table.” I told her “With our new curriculum they can sit here.” She stated, “Well I like having my small group and want them here.” I wish I would’ve said something else but I really wasn’t in the mood for arguing AND I don’t want to make a scene in front of the children since I know she will be the one who escalates it whether I engage after what I say or not.

Sue has had a rough time recently.

What I struggle with is that this woman lost her husband, father, and father in law all in the span of 6 months about a year ago, so I understand why she is clinging to this. However, she was like this before as well. So today we are going to allow them to sit where they want. WIBTA if she did this again, but instead I said, “This is how the new curriculum works. If you don’t like it then you could find a time to talk with our supervisor”

Wow. Sue must be seriously grieving, but she still needs to learn to adapt to the changes at work.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person says to go to the supervisor.

Another person makes a good point.

This person offers some good advice.

Nobody thinks she’s doing anything wrong.

The teacher’s personal life shouldn’t impact her ability to adapt to the changes at work. She needs to be willing to do what’s best for the children even if it’s not easy for her to accept change. Making sure the coworker understands the changes might be helpful, or even suggesting to the supervisor that there might need to be an overview of what has changed for all the employees so everyone is on the same page.