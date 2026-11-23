A Man Thinks About Telling His Mother-In-Law He Has To Work Overtime So He Can Play Video Games Downstairs While She Spends The Day At His House

It’s hard to give up a little time to yourself when you hardly ever get any to begin with.

One dad had plans to play D&D while his wife was out of town and his son was staying with his grandparents.

But when he got a flat tire and wouldn’t be able to make the game, he figured he’d at least have a quiet morning at home before his son came back.

At least that was the plan until he found out his mother-in-law was coming over for the day because she was having work done on her house.

And while he likes her, he was looking forward to doing his own thing, so now he’s thinking about saying he has to work and heading downstairs to play video games.

Keep reading to see what you think about his plan.

WIBTAH if I go do my own thing downstairs while my MIL is over tomorrow? My wife is out of town this weekend, and I was going to have a nice father-son day today. Then he was going to spend the night at my parents’ house, and tomorrow I was supposed to spend the day playing D&D. Great weekend. Well, I got a screw in my tire’s sidewall, and all I have is a donut spare. The shop that covers my warranty can’t get to it until Monday, and D&D is too far away to drive on a donut. No big deal, I suppose. I’ll just hang out and do my thing until my parents drop my kid off tomorrow. THEN I find out that my mother-in-law has some work going on at her house and can’t be there during the day today or tomorrow, so she’s coming over to hang out here.

What started as a dream day was slowly turning into a nightmare for him.

I like my mother-in-law, but a whole day of the two of us hanging around the house sounds rough. So D&D is out, and I still have a morning without my kid, but my mother-in-law will be here ALL DAY. My wife won’t be home until late afternoon, and I don’t have a car I can use to get out of the house. I’m also not willing to borrow someone else’s car, like my mother-in-law’s, because I don’t want to leave anyone without a car. I was thinking about telling her that I was going to work some overtime from home and then go downstairs to play video games or whatever while she has free rein upstairs. I rarely get much time to myself without my wife, my kid, or anyone else around. Hanging out upstairs all day would feel awkward, but I feel like I’d be an ******* if I went downstairs. AITA?

Yikes! It seems like everything that can go wrong for him is going wrong.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

This is a really good point.

Here’s someone who sees nothing wrong with his plan.

It sounds reasonable enough for this person.

For this person, it’s all about balance.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a little time to himself.

And who knows? Maybe his MIL will like a little time to herself as well.

The only thing is that he should spend some time with her when she gets there to catch up a little bit.

Once he’s done that, he should be able to tell her to make herself at home and game on.